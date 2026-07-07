7 Smart Home Maintenance Habits That Can Help Protect Your Home

Mercury Insurance says keeping connected devices updated, tested and properly

maintained can help ensure they're ready when homeowners need them most.

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of homeowners rely on smart technology every day to help protect their homes, from video doorbells and leak detectors to connected smoke alarms and smart locks. But while these devices have become common household tools, many homeowners don't realize they require routine maintenance to continue working as intended.

Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) encourages homeowners to treat connected devices like any other important home system by installing software and firmware updates, replacing batteries and testing devices throughout the year.

"Smart home technology gives homeowners another layer of awareness, but only if it's working properly," said Adam Bakonis, Homeowners Product Manager for Mercury Insurance. "Too often, people install a device and assume it's protecting their home forever. In reality, these systems deserve the same routine attention as any other part of the home."

Mercury recommends homeowners make these seven smart home maintenance habits part of their regular home care routine.

1. Turn on automatic software and firmware updates.

Manufacturers regularly release updates that improve reliability, fix bugs and enhance performance. Enabling automatic updates helps ensure devices continue operating as intended without requiring homeowners to remember to install each update manually.

2. Replace batteries before they fail.

Many smart locks, leak detectors, cameras and sensors rely on batteries. Waiting for a low-battery alert may leave little time to respond, particularly if you're away from home. Replace batteries according to the manufacturer's recommendations and before extended vacations.

3. Test devices, not just the app.

Opening an app and seeing a device listed isn't the same as confirming it's working. Test smoke alarms, water leak sensors, cameras, doorbells and smart locks periodically to verify they trigger alerts and function as expected.

4. Make sure your devices are still connected.

Internet provider changes, new Wi-Fi equipment or router upgrades can quietly disconnect smart devices. After making changes to your home network, confirm that every connected device has successfully rejoined the network and is communicating with its app.

5. Review who has access.

As families grow and change, so do the people who have access to smart home accounts. Remove outdated users, old devices and unnecessary permissions to keep your connected home organized and easier to manage.

6. Check your notification settings.

Phone operating system updates, app changes and new devices can affect notification preferences. Confirm that important alerts from leak detectors, security cameras and smoke alarms are still enabled and reaching your phone.

7. Review your smart home ecosystem once a year.

Take time to remove devices you no longer use, confirm automations still work, review app permissions and verify cloud storage settings where applicable. An annual review helps ensure every connected device is still serving a purpose and protecting your home as intended.

"Homeowners already understand the importance of cleaning gutters, servicing HVAC systems and testing smoke alarms," Bakonis said. "Connected technology has become another important home system. Spending just a few minutes maintaining it throughout the year can help ensure it's ready to perform when it matters most."

As smart home technology continues to evolve, Mercury encourages homeowners to think beyond installation. Making connected devices part of a regular home maintenance routine can help ensure they're ready to help protect what matters most.

For additional home maintenance tips and insurance resources, visit the Mercury Insurance's Resource Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance