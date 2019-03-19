7 Steps Baby Boomers Can Take to Plan Joyful Retirements

DALLAS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, 10,000 baby boomers join the ranks of retired people. But unlike previous generations, they are more likely to bring to their Next Chapters more passion, more talent, and more energy than generations that came before them. It is for this group of people and their younger cohorts, that Gail McDonald and Marilyn Bushey have written Retirement Your Way: The No-Stress Roadmap for Designing Your Next Chapter. McDonald and Bushey have dubbed them Retirement Rebels—people who are searching for a more fulfilling path to their future in which they reinvent retirement.

Retirement Your Way: The No-Stress Roadmap for Designing Your Next Chapter

"In a nutshell, our book is about questioning the assumptions that many of us hold about retirement and expanding the possibilities that we envision," McDonald says.

McDonald and Bushey, who are executive coaches, have been thinking about their own future lives. They interviewed friends, colleagues and acquaintances to develop their unique, seven-step CHOICES Roadmap containing the conversations people should have to plot their course. "What we have found," Bushey says, "is that we have many more lifestyle choices than we may have expected and that the retirement journey is also likely to be a more emotional journey than people would imagine. Our choices often boil down to what we let go, what we add and what we keep in our lives."

Praise for Retirement Your Way

"One of a kind. Retirement Your Way offers a simple, innovative path to living a life of contribution and self-fulfillment. If you are approaching retirement, this is a must read."— Marshall Goldsmith, New York Times #1 Bestselling Author of Triggers, Mojo, and What Got You Here Won't Get You There

"Imaginative and inspiring! The definitive roadmap for navigating the uncertain and often emotional journey of retirement."— Noah Blumenthal, Bestselling Author of Be the Hero: Three Powerful Ways to Overcome Challenges in Work and Life

"It is so refreshing to find a book with sage and thoughtful advice on who I want to be and can be in retirement! Marilyn and Gail's focus on the human side has me more excited and grounded about this topic than I've ever been! And while I'm not rushing to get there, I feel that there's a world of new possibilities awaiting me once my journey arrives!"— Mike Jaffe, The Human WakeUp Call®, Founder, the Mike Jaffe Company and Author of Wake Up! Your Life Is Calling

About the Authors

Gail M. McDonald and Marilyn L. Bushey are executive coaches who have helped thousands of leaders make significant improvements in their ability to lead, build relationships, deliver results and enhance their self-fulfillment. Retirement Your Way is their first book and was born out of conversations they have been happening in advance of their own Next Chapters.

