7 Time Clients' Choice Award Winning Timeshare Attorney Susan Budowski Launches TimeshareRescission.com

VENICE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeshare cancellation Attorney Susan Budowski has launched TimeshareRescission.com to help timeshare owners who just purchased a timeshare or an upgrade to get out before their state's rescission period expires.

"I launched this site to help timeshare purchasers get out of their recently signed timeshare purchase or upgrade before the state's statutory deadline, which can be as little as 3 to 10 days. This is the only time the consumer has to rescind their purchase and receive a full refund." Budowski said.

Timeshare Attorney Susan Budowski

Each state's laws vary on how many days you are allowed and the specific way to cancel your new contract without penalty. The timeshare industry invokes high pressure sales tactics through give aways or through upgrade presentations under the guise of an owners updates. "The issue I have with timeshares are not with the timeshares themselves, however with the sales representatives and the process. If this is such a great thing why is there a big sale or deal to be had, today only, and you are kept for hours until you sign the contract."

The timeshare developers' association, ARDA, lobby at the State and Federal levels to limit the number of days someone can change their mind. Budowski asks, "why do they have such extensive adhesion contracts that force consumers to sign their rights away and hold their representatives harmless for anything they expressed verbally to coerce a sale?" Take a look at actual contract verbiage they have purchasers sign to cover themselves from promises their own sales staff make:

"NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTIES, ORAL OR WRITTEN,

other than the representations set forth in this Agreement…,

HAVE BEEN RELIED UPON BY THE PARTIES."

So basically, their sales agents can promise the purchaser whatever it takes to coerce a sale and get away with it. "I consider this an egregious deceptive trade practice in my legal opinion," Budowski adds.

Attorney Budowski's notes the following guidelines for a successful rescission:

You must be within the state's statutes number of days to rescind.

You must follow the rescission clause EXACTLY or RISK it not being RECOGNIZED. Budowski highly recommends a licensed attorney to ensure all notice stipulations are completed exactly as specified in the contract.

Budowski highly recommends a licensed attorney to ensure all notice stipulations are completed exactly as specified in the contract. Do NOT EVER rely on emails, texts or verbal communications with your timeshare representatives as notice to cancel your purchase.

WHATEVER YOU DO, DON'T DELAY ACTING. Remember you can always reconsider and buy at a different time; the key is to do it on your terms without being subjected to high pressure sales tactics.

Attorney Budowski provides Free Consultations available all over the world through her websites to educate consumers how to avoid being scammed in the resale market; once she learns the details of the case, determines if she can help with their timeshare matter.

About Attorney Budowski

Susan Budowski is an attorney in Florida, considered the timeshare capital of the world. Attorney Budowski has helped thousands of timeshare owners since dedicating her law practice exclusively to timeshare matters in 2010. Ms. Budowski has been selected for AVVO's Client's Choice Award 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013, and she was honored with the Guardian ad Litem Award of Excellence 2016 by the Orange County Bar Association.

She was admitted to the Florida Bar May of 2004 and added to the Roles of the Law Society of England and Wales in August 2012 as an English Solicitor, allowing her to practice law in nearly 40 countries.

Ms. Budowski is also the Chairman and CEO of Hope City United, Inc., a

501c3 nonprofit organization, focusing on bringing awareness to end Human and Sex Trafficking.

Ms. Budowski previously worked at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley Virginia where she received multiple Exceptional Performance Awards from high-ranking members of the CIA, including former CIA Director Robert Gates, who also served as Secretary of Defense for both President Bush and President Obama.

