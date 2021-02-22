7-Time Honoree Lockwood Selected by the Hartford Business Journal as One of the Best Places to Work in Connecticut

"While we are honored to receive this award for the seventh time in a row, it is especially meaningful in a year when our teams faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic," said Lockwood President and CEO, Matt Schecter. "Prioritizing the health and well-being of our teams was never more important to us, and while we do much as an agency to support our teams, I am even more proud of every individual who has come forward to support their colleagues."

Flexibility is at the heart of how Lockwood is organized. Since its inception in 2007, Lockwood has utilized a remote business model, which certainly played a key role in minimizing business disruption to team members and clients in 2020. "With so much uncertainty in the world for much of the year, how and where our teams would work was never in question. We took comfort in the highly developed support structure we had already created to be able to do great work and connect with each other in a remote environment," said Schecter.

Seven-time winner, Lockwood collaborates with clients in the pharmaceutical, biotech, genetic, and medical device industries to identify effective, holistic, science-based strategies to address their objectives through medical communications. For the ultimate benefit of patients, Lockwood helps clients advance their objectives in a world of new regulations, business models, payment approaches, technologies, roles, and work practices.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Lockwood communicates clinical and therapeutic advances to every variety of medical expert, healthcare practitioner, and decision maker. For the ultimate benefit of patients, Lockwood helps clients advance their objectives in a world of new regulations, business models, payment approaches, technologies, roles, and work practices. Lockwood teams are organized around the specific needs of each client. With experience in all major therapeutic areas and many rare diseases, along with highly specialized knowledge in biologics, devices, and diagnostics, Lockwood can quickly deploy the right scientific, business, and communications experts to address the challenges at hand.

