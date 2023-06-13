7 Tips for Freight Brokerages To Stay Competitive in a Down Market

News provided by

Metafora

13 Jun, 2023, 07:07 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the transportation & logistics industry continues to experience a turbulent market, many freight brokers are asking what they can do to stay competitive despite the challenging economic times. In Metafora's recent article, industry experts share 7 pieces of actionable guidance on how to stay competitive and break the cycle of the wild swings we see in freight.

Metafora's experts advise the following 7 tips:

Continue Reading

1. Don't neglect your carriers

a. One of the most important things to remember is that as an intermediary, you have two sides of the business to engage with: the carrier and the shipper.

2. Invest in proactive strategic planning

a. Use slow market periods to invest in capabilities that are lacking and to build a better foundation for your freight business.

3. Revisit your tech strategy

a. Yes, TMS is important, but your overarching freight tech strategy needs to include more.

4. Prioritize training & development

a. One common mistake that brokers make is hiring when the market is strong to support growth, but neglecting training and development. This leads to a lack of foundational skills and does not support a long-term approach.

5. Don't be fooled by vanity metrics

a. Beware of data that sounds good at face value, but in greater context doesn't prove true success.

6. Identify areas of your P&L that are broken and take corrective action

a. Analyze your cost-to-serve to identify where your company can reduce costs without compromising quality or service. For example, you could renegotiate contracts or outsource non-core functions.

7. Update you value proposition

a. For example, in our current market downturn, capacity is no longer king. So for now, focus on adding value beyond service and communication and low rates.

For more information, read the full article on Metafora's Blog here. Metafora is also currently offering a free discovery session with an industry expert.

About Metafora
Metafora is a technology consulting firm focused on transportation, logistics and supply chain strategy. Metafora's goal is to help businesses overcome obstacles and drive progress through better development and application of freight tech. Our mission is to drive the transportation industry forward, so we can contribute to a more efficient world together.

SOURCE Metafora

Also from this source

Jordan Logistics Selects Metafora to Scale Freight Brokerage Unit

Metafora to Guide PGT Trucking's Transportation Management Technology Strategy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.