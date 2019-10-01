7 Tips to Keep Your Immune System Strong During Cold and Flu Season

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors the likelihood of getting sick with a cold or the flu is often on the rise in the fall. Fortunately, there are steps anyone can take to boost their immune system.

Nathalie Beauchamp, D.C., IFMCP, an Ottawa-based doctor of chiropractic and certified functional medicine practitioner with the Institute of Functional Medicine, has identified seven simple tips that when followed can make a difference in the health of entire families.

Dr. Nathalie Beauchamp Hack Your Health Habits: Simple Action-Driven, Natural Health Solutions for People On the Go!

Dr. Nathalie, whose latest book is Hack Your Health Habits: Simple Action-Driven, Natural Health Solutions for People On the Go!, says chief among them is cutting back on sugar. "It is a fact that sugar can depress the immune system by reducing the ability of white blood cells to kill germs by up to 40%, from anywhere between 30 minutes to five hours after ingestion," she says, adding that drinking alcohol has a similar effect on immunity.

In an interview, Dr. Nathalie can talk about:

Eating like your health depends on it by having a daily smoothie and chowing down on deep greens like kale and spinach, deep reds like beets, berries and red peppers and oranges like carrots and oranges.

Regularly doing exercises you enjoy whether it be Zumba, dancing, swimming, walking or running. Doctors have found that exercise provides a boost to the cells in your body that attack bacteria.

Reducing your stress and avoiding chronic stress by reading a book with a light topic, having coffee with a friend, turning off the TV, putting down your smartphone, meditating or taking a bath with essential oils and relaxing salts.

Taking a good quality vitamin with a high rate of absorption.

How the health of your gut plays a crucial role in the optimization of your immune system function and how taking probiotics may help you.

About Dr. Nathalie Beauchamp

Dr. Nathalie Beauchamp, D.C., IFMCP, is an Ottawa-based doctor of chiropractic and certified functional medicine practitioner with the Institute of Functional Medicine. She is also a public speaker and a TV and radio personality. Dr. Nathalie has owned the Santé Chiropractic and Wellness Centre, in Ottawa, for 23 years. She is the author of Hack Your Health Habits: Simple Action-Driven, Natural Health Solutions for People On the Go! Other books by Dr. Beauchamp include Jump Start Your Health: Get Focused, Get Results, Permanent Weight Loss Solution, and Wellness on the Go – Take the Plunge – It's Your Life, co-written with Andree J. Benson.



She is a former natural bodybuilder and figure competitor.



She has talked about health and wellness on the radio and television; written about it for a variety of publications and has a YouTube channel. She is also the founder of the weekly "What The Hack?! Podcast," in which she interviews other health experts on a variety of topics.

Dr. Nathalie's mission is to empower people all over the globe to take control of their health naturally and lead happy and productive lives.



