7 Tips to Keep Your Immune System Strong During Cold and Flu Season
Oct 01, 2019, 08:36 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors the likelihood of getting sick with a cold or the flu is often on the rise in the fall. Fortunately, there are steps anyone can take to boost their immune system.
Nathalie Beauchamp, D.C., IFMCP, an Ottawa-based doctor of chiropractic and certified functional medicine practitioner with the Institute of Functional Medicine, has identified seven simple tips that when followed can make a difference in the health of entire families.
Dr. Nathalie, whose latest book is Hack Your Health Habits: Simple Action-Driven, Natural Health Solutions for People On the Go!, says chief among them is cutting back on sugar. "It is a fact that sugar can depress the immune system by reducing the ability of white blood cells to kill germs by up to 40%, from anywhere between 30 minutes to five hours after ingestion," she says, adding that drinking alcohol has a similar effect on immunity.
In an interview, Dr. Nathalie can talk about:
- Eating like your health depends on it by having a daily smoothie and chowing down on deep greens like kale and spinach, deep reds like beets, berries and red peppers and oranges like carrots and oranges.
- Regularly doing exercises you enjoy whether it be Zumba, dancing, swimming, walking or running. Doctors have found that exercise provides a boost to the cells in your body that attack bacteria.
- Reducing your stress and avoiding chronic stress by reading a book with a light topic, having coffee with a friend, turning off the TV, putting down your smartphone, meditating or taking a bath with essential oils and relaxing salts.
- Taking a good quality vitamin with a high rate of absorption.
- How the health of your gut plays a crucial role in the optimization of your immune system function and how taking probiotics may help you.
About Dr. Nathalie Beauchamp
Dr. Nathalie Beauchamp, D.C., IFMCP, is an Ottawa-based doctor of chiropractic and certified functional medicine practitioner with the Institute of Functional Medicine. She is also a public speaker and a TV and radio personality. Dr. Nathalie has owned the Santé Chiropractic and Wellness Centre, in Ottawa, for 23 years. She is the author of Hack Your Health Habits: Simple Action-Driven, Natural Health Solutions for People On the Go! Other books by Dr. Beauchamp include Jump Start Your Health: Get Focused, Get Results, Permanent Weight Loss Solution, and Wellness on the Go – Take the Plunge – It's Your Life, co-written with Andree J. Benson.
She is a former natural bodybuilder and figure competitor.
She has talked about health and wellness on the radio and television; written about it for a variety of publications and has a YouTube channel. She is also the founder of the weekly "What The Hack?! Podcast," in which she interviews other health experts on a variety of topics.
Dr. Nathalie's mission is to empower people all over the globe to take control of their health naturally and lead happy and productive lives.
Contact: Nathalie Beauchamp, (613) 852-1770; 223871@email4pr.com, drnathaliebeauchamp.com
SOURCE Nathalie Beauchamp
Share this article