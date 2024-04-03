7 U.S. Students Achieve Top in the World Distinction for Internationally Benchmarked Cambridge Exams; Many Earn Additional Accolades

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment ( Cambridge ) announced today that seven students in the United States have received 'Top in the World' awards for their exceptional performance in Cambridge Advanced exams in the June 2023 series, outperforming thousands of students worldwide.

Students in the United States performed exceptionally well on the June 2023 Cambridge Advanced (International AS & A Level) exams, with students from Arizona, California, and Florida achieving 'Top in the World' results on college-level exams in Environmental Management, English Language, Portuguese Language, Spanish Literature, Thinking Skills, and Global Perspectives & Research.

An additional 51 students received 'Top in the US' awards for their performance on June 2023 Cambridge Advanced and Pre-Advanced exams, and three students received awards for achieving the highest cumulative total marks in the country across a series of exams, including 'Best Across Eight,' 'Best Across Four,' and 'Best Across Three' exams.

Cambridge courses are taught in schools worldwide, with more than 576,000 students across 5600 schools in 147 countries taking Cambridge exams in June 2023 – its largest ever exam series.

The Cambridge Pathway for K-12 offers a globally recognized instructional approach that aligns curriculum, teaching, and learning with meaningful assessments across a broad range of subjects accessible to students at any level. Advanced courses unique to Cambridge, like Thinking Skills and Global Perspectives & Research, help learners develop transferable skills including research, critical thinking, and communication to prepare them for positive engagement with our rapidly changing world.

Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America for International Education at Cambridge said: "Congratulations to the students and teachers for your exceptional work in Cambridge courses and examinations. Your results reflect the commitment and effort of students, parents, teachers and administrators. It is an honor to celebrate your successes and I look forward to seeing your future contributions in shaping our world."

