7 ways to add joy and fun to your family's New Year's resolutions, according to Youth Villages

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we begin another year, many of us reflect on resolutions that bring value to our lives and help us grow. This year, instead of focusing on what to give up or cut back, why not choose resolutions that foster joy, connection and adventure within your family? By prioritizing positive shared experiences, you're not just building memories but also promoting healthy brain development and emotional regulation.

"Participating in fun activities together helps build a family's bond and attachment," said Rachel Kemp, a licensed professional counselor for Youth Villages. "When we focus on positive experiences, these moments allow the brain's nervous system to calm, creating space for reasoning, emotional regulation and a positive view of the world."

People naturally live within their comfort zones, so the earlier you can encourage children to try new things, the less intimidating the unfamiliar parts of life will be. By adding fun and fresh activities to your resolutions, you're enriching your family's day-to-day life while building a foundation for emotional health and resilience.

Here are seven ideas to inspire your family's 2025 resolutions:

1. Discover a new fruit each month

Turn grocery shopping into an adventure! Once a month, attempt to curb picky eating by having your child choose a fruit they have never tried. From dragon fruit to kumquats, this resolution is a delicious way to expand your family's palate and learn about new cultures.

2. Have monthly family game night

From board games to card games or even outdoor activities, there's no shortage of options to explore. Dedicate one night a month to playing a game as a family – maybe learn a new one each time or master your family's favorite. Not only will you build teamwork and problem-solving skills, but you'll also create plenty of memorable moments.

3. Add a weekly family walk to focus on the value of movement

Choose a day each week to go on a family walk. You can commit to a distance if you'd like, but this is also a great resolution to teach your family the value of all levels of movement. Even if you only have time to take a few minutes around the block, it's a simple, approachable way to move your body, get some fresh air and spend quality time together.

4. Cook a meal together each week or once a month

Turn the daily task of figuring out what's for dinner into a family activity. You can take it a step further by trying something new each month, or just let your kids learn how to make their favorite meals throughout the year. This one requires some patience from the parents but will be a great way to teach essential skills and include them in household tasks!

5. Build a family bucket list 'BINGO' card

Sit down with your kids and brainstorm a list of things you'd like to do as a family. It could be as simple as having a picnic in the park or as ambitious as visiting a new city. When you have a free day or weekend throughout the year, use the card as a guide for how you could spend your time. Have a plan for how you'll celebrate getting a "BINGO," like going to get ice cream or a family movie night.

6. Commit one night a week to be screen-free

This one may seem restrictive at face value but focus more on what you'll fill your evenings with instead of the screens you're taking away. Read books, play card games, go on walks or grill out. You can have a night that is always designated screen-free or rotate the day based on your schedule and what works best for your family.

7. Get involved in your community

Find ways to give back as a family. Whether it's helping at a local food bank, participating in a park cleanup or making cards for a senior center, talk with your family about how they'd like to get involved in the community and how much time you'd like to commit in the year ahead (monthly, quarterly, etc.).

Remember, attachment and connection aren't tasks to check off a list—they're ongoing efforts that grow with every shared experience. Here's to a year filled with fun, growth and togetherness!

About Youth Villages

Youth Villages is a national leader in children's mental and behavioral health committed to building strong families, delivering effective services and significantly improving outcomes for children, families and young people involved in child welfare, mental health, and juvenile justice systems across the country. Founded in 1986, the organization's 4,500 employees help more than 43,000 children annually in 27 states across the U.S. and the District of Columbia. Youth Villages has been recognized by the Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report and was identified by The White House as one of the nation's most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations.

Learn more at www.youthvillages.org.

SOURCE Youth Villages, Inc.