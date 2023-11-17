7 Y Michi Wines Officially Launches in South Florida

The wine brand created by Juan Estefan officially launched with a by invitation red carpet event attended by media and celebrities.

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine lovers can delight in this fantastic series of wines from Central Valley, Chile, 7 Y Michi Wines. The brand, created by Juan Estefan, pays homage to his late grandfather Emilio Kapetillo. 7 Y Michi features five expressions including a Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pino Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, and Rosé. Although the brand has rapidly been seen with placements all over South Florida, the official launch for the portfolio took place this past week during a by-invitation-only reception at The Globe in Coral Gables. Guests included producer and recording artist Shino, actress Arlyn Broche, and TV host of Univison's "El Gordo y La Flaca" Lili Estefan among others.

Juan "Michi" Estefan, Arlyn Broche, Christy Clavijo-Kish, Michelle Rodriguez-Tapanes, and Recording Artist and Producer Shino Juan "Michi" Estefan, Lili Estefan, Dr. Cybil Bonhomme, Michelle Rodriguez-Tapanes, Christy Clavijo-Kish, and Lilibeth Ramirez

The brand's name and story are ones that represent luck. Emilio Kapetillo was a professional gambler all his life, who loved to play a card game called "7 y Media", similar to Blackjack. When he pulled the last card to win, instead of saying "7 y Media" he would say "7 y Michi" because it brought him good luck. He would eventually name his grandson (Juan Estefan) "Michi," forever after his nickname. 7 y Michi is a way to honor Emilio Kapetillo, known to his family and those who knew him, as the luckiest and most humble gambler ever, who always wanted to transfer his luck through an excellent crafted wine.

Juan Estefan is the CEO of JE Wine & Spirits. With an extensive background in the wine and spirits industry, Juan always dreamt of carrying on his grandfather's legacy. With a portfolio of brands currently featured in top restaurants, nightlife venues and retailers, he is focused on growing the 7 Y Michi line as it is one that represents good fortune and family.

Those wanting to "taste" a bit of luck can purchase 7 Y Michi wines at local retailers all over South Florida.

