70,000+ Children, Teens Died in Car Accidents in 15-Year Period: ValuePenguin.com Report
Mississippi, Wyoming and Montana had the highest motor vehicle fatality rates for children and teenagers according to ValuePenguin analysis.
Sep 29, 2020, 14:46 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 70,000 American children and teens ages 19 and younger died in fatal motor vehicle accidents from 2004 to 2018 (latest year of data available) according to a new report from ValuePenguin.com by LendingTree. The report also found significant variations in fatality rates across states, with location and population density playing an integral role in how safe roads are for America's children and teenagers. Here are the key findings:
- Mississippi, Wyoming and Montana had the highest motor vehicle fatality rate for children and teens with a fatality rate ranging from 9.3 to 10.6 deaths per 100,000. This is nearly nine times greater than the rate in the District of Columbia- which had the lowest motor vehicle fatality rate for children and teens.
- Northeast states tended to have the lowest motor vehicle fatality rates. New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island all rank in the bottom 10. The District of Columbia had the lowest fatality rate for children and teens.
- More than 4 in 10 (42%) children and teens killed in auto crashes from 2014 through 2018 were passengers. The same percentage — 42% — were drivers. And 12% of children and teens killed in auto accidents were pedestrians.
- Since 2004, the number of children and teens who've died yearly in auto crashes has dropped by more than 50% from 7,290 in 2004 to 3,483 in 2013. Between 2014 and 2016, those figures started to creep up, reaching 3,870 in 2016, but in 2017 and 2018, the number of children and teens killed in auto accidents fell.
According to Derek Miller, a research analyst at ValuePenguin.com by LendingTree, "We focused our analysis on children and teenagers because we noticed it was an age group where a lot of progress had been made on the national level, but fatalities remain high at the state level." He adds, "There is a lot of data showing that more American's are getting back in their cars and driving again, and people's trust in public transportation has decreased. Combining those two factors suggest that more cars will be on the road in the future. With more cars on the road and more miles driven, the chances of accidents and unfortunately, fatalities among America's children and teenagers increase."
ValuePenguin.com analyzed data from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and the US Census Bureau to identify the number of children and teens 19 and younger who died in car crashes and to estimate the motor vehicle fatality rate per 100,000 in every state, as well as the District of Columbia. To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/auto-insurance-child-teens-car-accidents-study#child
|
Ranking: Motor vehicle fatality rate for children, teens
|
Rank
|
State
|
19-and-younger population
|
Fatalities per year for 19-and-younger population (2014-2018)
|
Deaths per 100,000
|
1
|
Mississippi
|
804,575
|
85.4
|
10.6
|
2
|
Wyoming
|
151,727
|
15
|
9.9
|
3
|
Montana
|
258,728
|
24
|
9.3
|
4
|
Alabama
|
1,232,604
|
105.4
|
8.6
|
5
|
South Carolina
|
1,258,981
|
92
|
7.3
|
6
|
South Dakota
|
240,601
|
17.2
|
7.1
|
7
|
Oklahoma
|
1,069,106
|
75.8
|
7.1
|
8
|
Missouri
|
1,537,274
|
106.8
|
6.9
|
9
|
New Mexico
|
540,091
|
37.2
|
6.9
|
10
|
Louisiana
|
1,225,359
|
82.8
|
6.8
|
11
|
Kentucky
|
1,128,251
|
75.2
|
6.7
|
12
|
West Virginia
|
411,297
|
26.8
|
6.5
|
13
|
Arkansas
|
792,145
|
51
|
6.4
|
14
|
North Dakota
|
196,716
|
12.2
|
6.2
|
15
|
Idaho
|
494,618
|
29.8
|
6
|
16
|
Kansas
|
791,082
|
47.6
|
6
|
17
|
North Carolina
|
2,599,155
|
146.2
|
5.6
|
18
|
Nebraska
|
530,402
|
29.8
|
5.6
|
19
|
Tennessee
|
1,691,848
|
93.8
|
5.5
|
20
|
Iowa
|
831,225
|
45.2
|
5.4
|
21
|
Florida
|
4,741,616
|
253.4
|
5.3
|
22
|
Georgia
|
2,821,932
|
149.8
|
5.3
|
23
|
Indiana
|
1,758,553
|
92.8
|
5.3
|
24
|
Texas
|
8,236,070
|
402.4
|
4.9
|
25
|
Arizona
|
1,841,696
|
86.8
|
4.7
|
26
|
Maine
|
281,150
|
12.6
|
4.5
|
27
|
Colorado
|
1,421,162
|
60.8
|
4.3
|
28
|
Michigan
|
2,435,784
|
104
|
4.3
|
29
|
Ohio
|
2,909,772
|
121.4
|
4.2
|
30
|
Nevada
|
757,448
|
30.6
|
4
|
31
|
Alaska
|
202,985
|
8.2
|
4
|
32
|
Delaware
|
227,924
|
9.2
|
4
|
33
|
Utah
|
1,028,437
|
41.4
|
4
|
34
|
Wisconsin
|
1,426,746
|
56.4
|
4
|
35
|
Oregon
|
973,352
|
37.6
|
3.9
|
36
|
Pennsylvania
|
3,000,033
|
106
|
3.5
|
37
|
New Hampshire
|
300,502
|
10.4
|
3.5
|
38
|
Virginia
|
2,115,969
|
71.4
|
3.4
|
39
|
California
|
10,030,960
|
336.8
|
3.4
|
40
|
Vermont
|
137,003
|
4.6
|
3.4
|
41
|
Illinois
|
3,195,685
|
103.2
|
3.2
|
42
|
Washington
|
1,845,357
|
53.6
|
2.9
|
43
|
Maryland
|
1,491,217
|
43
|
2.9
|
44
|
Hawaii
|
334,313
|
8.6
|
2.6
|
45
|
Rhode Island
|
241,106
|
6
|
2.5
|
46
|
Minnesota
|
1,442,406
|
35.6
|
2.5
|
47
|
Connecticut
|
839,430
|
20
|
2.4
|
48
|
New Jersey
|
2,165,009
|
42.6
|
2
|
49
|
Massachusetts
|
1,576,447
|
30.2
|
1.92
|
50
|
New York
|
4,575,816
|
86.6
|
1.89
|
51
|
District of Columbia
|
149,309
|
1.8
|
1.2
