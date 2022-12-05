70,000 "We Are One" Volunteers Participate in the Largest Group Blood Donation in History

Volunteers Rolled Up Their Sleeves to Overcome Blood Supply Shortage

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The youth volunteer group We Are One had the goal of donating blood to 70,000 people from August 27th to November 27th. During the campaign, a total of 73,807 people completed blood donations over a period of 85 days. A total of 100,360 people participated in the largest group blood donation ever recorded.



The blood supply lately has been low for reasons such as decreased participation in blood donations amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. With the goal of completing 70,000 blood donations by November to prepare for the winter season — along with the upcoming holidays when the blood supply is usually reduced — We Are One members actively donated blood.



The campaign was conducted at blood banks in 17 metropolitan areas across South Korea and as planned, 70,000 blood donations were completed by November 27th.



In order for a large number of people to donate blood in a short period of time, We Are One focused on coordinating individual schedules based on the needs of the blood banks. Volunteers made efforts to maintain their own health and ensure they would not be disqualified or prevented from donating blood. In order to reach the goal of achieving 70,000 blood donations before winter, about 100,000 We Are One members visited blood banks and joined the campaign.



Junsu Hong, a representative of We Are One, said, "Blood donation is the only means to save the lives of patients who need blood transfusion and is a noble volunteer work. I appreciate all the members who participated in the blood donation with a clear sense of calling for the practice of sharing life. We Are One will continue to participate in blood donation to overcome the blood supply shortage and strengthen the community safety net."



We Are One was launched on July 30th as a volunteer group composed of youth members from Shincheonji Church of Jesus located in Korea and overseas.



Volunteers in areas such as New York have also actively donated blood in recent months, even receiving recognition from the New York Blood Center.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

We Are One

SOURCE We Are One