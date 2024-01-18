70+ Cyber Teams from 28+ Countries Compete in Global Cybersecurity Competition

ASBURN, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayCyber ® and Hack The Box (HTB ) are pleased to announce their partnership in hosting a global cybersecurity capture-the-flag (CTF) event taking place on Saturday, January 27, 2024. This live-streamed event is one of many scrimmages planned to help players from the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) community prepare for the next global competition in late 2024.

"These Global Cyber Games serve as multi-national scrimmages to help global teams scout and train for the International Cybersecurity Challenge Finals," states Katzcy CEO and US Cyber Games Commissioner Jessica Gulick.

Cyber athletes from twenty-eight (28+) countries will compete on teams of 3-8 players each from the United States of America, Argentina, Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Georgia, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Global Cyber Games: New Year Mayhem 2024 will be live-streamed on Saturday, January 27, 2024. The public is welcome to view the final 2 hours, starting at 5:00 PM ET | 22:00 UTC. Register at https://www.playcyber.com/global-cyber-games-new-year-mayhem-2024 .

Coverage will include interviews with coaches, players, and guest speakers providing viewers with an inside perspective on the CTF. This fusion of online games and esports teaches and advances careers in cybersecurity and is recognized as the next evolution of preparing tomorrow's cybersecurity workforce. Athletes will face challenges in the following categories: Crypto, Forensics, Hardware, OSINT, PWN, Reverse Engineering, and Web.

About PlayCyber by Katzcy®

Katzcy —the innovative team behind PlayCyber—is a social impact company committed to driving a highly skilled and diverse cyber workforce through games. We aim to provide a fun experience for players, fans, and sponsors. We partner with organizations, nonprofits, and governments to hold games and competitions that inspire while also raising funds for vital programs. We love to collaborate—and are platform and training-agnostic. Learn more at playcyber.com .

About Hack The Box

Hack The Box is a leading gamified cybersecurity upskilling, certification, and talent assessment platform enabling individuals, businesses, government institutions, and universities to sharpen their offensive and defensive security expertise. With the largest global cybersecurity community of more than 2 million members, Hack The Box is on a mission to create and connect cyber-ready humans and organizations through a fully guided and exploratory skills development environment. For more information, please visit hackthebox.com.

