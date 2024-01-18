70+ Cyber Teams from 28+ Countries Compete in Global Cybersecurity Competition

News provided by

PlayCyber by Katzcy

18 Jan, 2024, 08:39 ET

ASBURN, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayCyber® and Hack The Box (HTB) are pleased to announce their partnership in hosting a global cybersecurity capture-the-flag (CTF) event taking place on Saturday, January 27, 2024. This live-streamed event is one of many scrimmages planned to help players from the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) community prepare for the next global competition in late 2024.

Continue Reading
PlayCyber
PlayCyber

"These Global Cyber Games serve as multi-national scrimmages to help global teams scout and train for the International Cybersecurity Challenge Finals," states Katzcy CEO and US Cyber Games Commissioner Jessica Gulick

Cyber athletes from twenty-eight (28+) countries will compete on teams of 3-8 players each from the United States of America, Argentina, Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Georgia, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Global Cyber Games: New Year Mayhem 2024 will be live-streamed on Saturday, January 27, 2024. The public is welcome to view the final 2 hours, starting at 5:00 PM ET | 22:00 UTC. Register at https://www.playcyber.com/global-cyber-games-new-year-mayhem-2024.

Coverage will include interviews with coaches, players, and guest speakers providing viewers with an inside perspective on the CTF. This fusion of online games and esports teaches and advances careers in cybersecurity and is recognized as the next evolution of preparing tomorrow's cybersecurity workforce. Athletes will face challenges in the following categories: Crypto, Forensics, Hardware, OSINT, PWN, Reverse Engineering, and Web.

About PlayCyber by Katzcy®
Katzcy—the innovative team behind PlayCyber—is a social impact company committed to driving a highly skilled and diverse cyber workforce through games. We aim to provide a fun experience for players, fans, and sponsors. We partner with organizations, nonprofits, and governments to hold games and competitions that inspire while also raising funds for vital programs. We love to collaborate—and are platform and training-agnostic. Learn more at playcyber.com.

About Hack The Box
Hack The Box is a leading gamified cybersecurity upskilling, certification, and talent assessment platform enabling individuals, businesses, government institutions, and universities to sharpen their offensive and defensive security expertise. With the largest global cybersecurity community of more than 2 million members, Hack The Box is on a mission to create and connect cyber-ready humans and organizations through a fully guided and exploratory skills development environment. For more information, please visit hackthebox.com. 

Media Contact:
Beth Mayhew
703-731-8678
[email protected] 

SOURCE PlayCyber by Katzcy

Also from this source

PlayCyberⓇ and Hack The Box Join Forces to Launch First Global, All-Women's Cyber Battles at WICKED6Ⓡ 2024

PlayCyberⓇ and Hack The Box Join Forces to Launch First Global, All-Women's Cyber Battles at WICKED6Ⓡ 2024

PlayCyber®, announced that it has teamed with Hack The Box, the leading online gamified cybersecurity upskilling platform, to host the inaugural...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.