70 Nonprofits Choose UST as Their Primary Nonprofit Workforce Solution

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a program dedicated to helping nonprofits ensure compliance and protect assets, today announces that 70 nonprofit organizations from across the U.S. decided to join more than 2,200 of their nonprofit peers and enroll in UST's cost-saving program.

For 35 years, UST has been helping 501(c)(3)s manage their unemployment claims in a safe, efficient manner. Whether a nonprofit is tax-rated or reimbursing, UST is here to help nonprofits manage their cash flow and streamline their day-to-day operations. Just last year, UST found $2,839,940 in potential unemployment cost savings for eligible nonprofits.

UST's newly added members now have exclusive access to a variety of resources, ranging from a live HR hotline and job description builder to e-filing capabilities and claims hearing support. By utilizing their dedicated claims representatives, cloud-based HR resources, and outplacement services, these nonprofits can refocus their saved time and money on what matters most — achieving mission objectives.

"With more than 2,200 organizations now participating in the Trust — and growing — I have no doubt that we can continue to provide our incoming members with the tools and education they need to further advance their missions," said Donna Groh, Executive Director of UST.

About UST

Founded by nonprofits for nonprofits, Unemployment Services Trust (UST) provides 501(c)(3)s with unemployment and workforce solutions that help reduce costs and strengthen their missions. UST participants save millions annually through claims management, hearing representation, claim audits, outplacement services, and HR support. Join more than 2,200 nonprofits nationwide and request an Unemployment Cost Analysis at www.ChooseUST.org.

