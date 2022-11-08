70% of Americans are Considering the Environmental Impact of Package Delivery, More Than Half Plan to Order More Online This Holiday

Survey reveals consumers are willing to pay a premium for EV package delivery

HOOKSETT, N.H., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are planning to buy more online this holiday season, and most are considering the impact those deliveries will have on the planet, according to the results of a third-party consumer survey released today by Merchants Fleet, the nation's fastest growing fleet management company.

Among the key findings, 42% of respondents are more concerned this year than last year about the environmental impact of package delivery, and 56% would consider buying more online if they knew their packages would be delivered by an electric vehicle (EV).

Additionally, out of 1,000 U.S. adults surveyed, 40% would agree to pay a premium to ensure their packages are delivered by EV.

"Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of package delivery, and they're actually willing to pay more for cleaner delivery alternatives," said Brendan P. Keegan, chairperson, CEO and president of Merchants Fleet. "This sends a clear message to retailers around the world that it's time to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles if you want to stay in the game."

Highlights from survey respondents include:

More than half (55%) plan to order more goods online this holiday season than they did last year.

More than 70% have considered the environmental impact of package delivery.

Nearly 60% said environmental impact was at least somewhat factored into their decision to have packages shipped.

48% would choose one package carrier over another if they knew that only one would deliver by electric vehicle.

More than half (54%) would like to see delivery fleets transition from gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles.

"We predict that among the fleets we manage, more than 90,000 packages per day will be delivered in an EV during peak holiday season," said John Cail, senior vice president of mobility at Merchants Fleet. "While notable, it's still a drop in the bucket compared to the 5 million that will be delivered daily by internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. There's still a lot of work to be done to meet consumer demand for green shipping. While many fleets are just beginning their EV journey, this is a clear indication that it's time to start putting an EV adoption plan in place."

Founded in 1962, Merchants is the fourth largest provider of fleet management services nationally with over 175,000 managed commercial fleet units across North America. The company has a unique business model focused on forward-thinking technology solutions, innovative fleet services, and the proactive adoption of electric vehicles. Unmatched in its move toward electrification of commercial fleets, the company touts existing reservations for 40,000 electric vehicles—an investment and commitment of $2.5 billion.

