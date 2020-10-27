70% of Financial Organizations Are Concerned About Insider Data Theft During Remote Work

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, today announced financial market findings from its 2020 Netwrix Cyber Threats Report. Netwrix conducted this online survey in June 2020 to understand how the pandemic and ensuing work-from-home initiatives changed the IT risk landscape.

Of all the verticals the online survey analyzed, the financial industry exhibited the most drastic changes in cybersecurity priorities. Concern about VPN exploitation skyrocketed, with a whopping 94% of respondents naming it a top security risk. Worry about supply chain compromise also soared, from 50% to 97%. The number of organizations prioritizing deliberate data theft more than doubled, from 30% pre-pandemic to 70% now, while concern about accidental data sharing dropped from 80% to 50%.

Despite this increased concern about malicious activity, the most commonly reported incidents involved human errors: 48% of respondents had users fall for phishing attacks in the first few months of the pandemic, 31% suffered improper data sharing, and 28% experienced incidents caused by admin mistakes.

Other findings of the survey include:

30% of financial organizations feel they are at greater cybersecurity risk now than they were pre-pandemic. The majority (64%) are concerned about both more frequent cyberattacks and the security gaps caused by remote work.

14% of respondents reported a supply chain compromise since the pandemic began. Though this event is seen as a critical risk by nearly all financial organizations now, the victims were particularly slow in detecting it: 76% needed days, weeks or months.

Insecure data sharing took the longest to detect: 51% required days to flag the incident, while 19% needed weeks and 11% required months.

"In the financial sector, concern about malicious access to sensitive data skyrocketed in the first few months of the pandemic, more so than in any other vertical. However, the majority of incidents at financial organizations during that period were actually caused by the human element. To minimize both malicious and inadvertent data loss, this industry should heed cybersecurity experts, who recommend combining regular end-user training with flexible solutions that can proactively identify and protect sensitive data and spot attacks before they become breaches," said Ilia Sotnikov, VP of Product Management at Netwrix.

To get the complete findings of the Netwrix 2020 Cyber Threats Report, please visit https://www.netwrix.com/2020_cyber_threats_report.html.

About Netwrix

Netwrix makes data security easy, thereby simplifying how professionals can control sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to secure sensitive data, realize the full business value of enterprise content, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase the productivity of IT teams and knowledge workers.

Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 150 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

