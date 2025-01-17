700 American and International Leaders Unite in Prayer for Peace and Israel

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 14th, the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast (JPB) and Inaugural Lunch brought together 700 prominent political leaders, faith-based influencers, and global visionaries at Mar-a-Lago to pray for the president-elect, peace in Israel, and wisdom for world leaders.

The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast is a unique initiative spearheaded by the Israeli Knesset and chaired by former Member of the Knesset (MK) Robert Ilatov and Director of Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Albert Veksler, alongside U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann.

Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast

This annual event unites influential figures from diverse nations to foster dialogue between Jews and Christians and to pray for the peace of Jerusalem and the prosperity of Israel.

This year's gathering featured notable attendees, including Benny Gantz, member of the Knesset, former Israeli military chief of staff, and former defense minister; MK Yulia Malinovsky; MK Ohad Tal; and Nick Vujicic, a globally recognized Christian evangelist, American actress Marla Ann Maples, PhD Ruslan Atoniuk, CEO of OJC Duvi Honig.

Participants emphasized the unique atmosphere of the event, where heartfelt prayers were offered not only for peace in Israel but also for world leaders to make wise decisions for their nations.

"It was a truly unique atmosphere, with prayers for peace in Israel and for the wisdom of world leaders to make the right decisions for their nations," shared one attendee.

In his address, Robert Ilatov, the founder and chair of the JPB, stated:

"The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast is a symbol of unity through faith. By coming together to pray for peace and prosperity, we demonstrate the enduring partnership between Israel and our allies worldwide. This gathering is a beacon of hope and collaboration."

Kateryna Odarchenko, partner at SIC Group USA LLC and a participant in the event, added:

"Events like the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast are vital for fostering understanding and creating platforms for dialogue. They transcend borders, strengthen relationships, and provide a space to address shared challenges with respect and unity."

Michele Bachmann led the main prayer for Israel and Jerusalem, sharing her personal journey in the organization of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast. Her words resonated deeply, emphasizing the importance of faith, unity, and the collective pursuit of peace.

The event reaffirmed the JPB's mission of promoting interfaith collaboration and creating platforms for impactful dialogue. By uniting leaders in prayer and shared vision, the JPB continues to inspire peace and progress globally.

https://www.jerusalemprayerbreakfast.org/contact-us/

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast