704Games to Give Away $100,000 in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Race Tickets

Beginning June 4, players can now compete in in-game challenges for a chance to win coupons that can be used toward the purchase of a 2018 NASCAR-sanctioned event ticket at any of SMI's eight race tracks across the United States. Each day, 100 $50 ticket coupons are up for grabs with 2,000 total coupons being awarded over 20 days amounting to $100,000 in value.*

"With so many great races left in the 2018 season, 704Games is thrilled to partner with SMI for the WINFINITE 100 and offer NASCAR fans this huge value," said Ed Martin, President at 704Games.

"We are excited to work with 704Games and SMI to play a part in helping fans win real tickets to real races through NASCAR Heat Mobile," said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems – makers of the WINFINITE platform. "This competition will encourage fans to play longer and more often, with every race giving them a better chance to win."

NASCAR Heat Mobile, the first authentic NASCAR racing game on mobile to feature 40 stock cars racing simultaneously, was first released in mid-2017 and recently surpassed 2 million downloads on iOS and Android. In March, the 2018 Season Update was released which featured new drivers, new Fan Zone items as well as a new track – the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

WINFINITE, powered by Versus Systems, is an integrated consumer engagement platform that pairs brands with audiences to offer targeted real-world prizing within a digital game, such as NASCAR Heat Mobile.

Fans can download NASCAR Heat Mobile free on the App Store and Google Play.

*Certain restrictions apply. See Official Rules for details.

About 704Games

704Games is a video game publisher and developer focused on delivering high-quality experiences on console and mobile. 704Games, a video game licensee of NASCAR, released NASCAR Heat 2 on the PlayStationⓇ4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One in September 2017. The gaming company also released NASCAR Heat Mobile, the first authentic NASCAR mobile racing game on iOS and Android devices, in 2017. 704Games is headquartered at NASCAR Plaza in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.704Games.com.

About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS) (CSE: VS.CN) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FRANKFURT: BMVA) has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com.

