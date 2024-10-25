70mai Introduces 4G Functionality in Dash Cams, Enhancing Safety and Surveillance on the Road

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know that dash cams are essential for capturing evidence during accidents, simplifying insurance claims, and preventing fraud. But imagine monitoring your parked car while grocery shopping, receiving alerts if someone bumps into it, or checking real-time footage when parked in a high-risk neighborhood to keep an eye on the surroundings.

70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 with Enhanced 4G Connectivity

To meet these needs, 70mai , one of the industry-leading dash cam companies, is excited to announce the rollout of 4G functionality across its product line. This feature is now available in 13 countries and regions, including North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East. This advancement significantly enhances driver safety and security, making dash cams indispensable tools for modern road users by maintaining constant connectivity with the vehicle and keeping you informed of your car's location and safety:

Instant App Alerts: Receive immediate notifications on your phone if your parked car experiences a collision, ensuring you're always informed.

24-H Smart Parking Surveillance: Benefit from continuous monitoring of your vehicle, enhancing safety while it is parked.

App Live Streaming: Effortlessly monitor your car's surroundings from a distance, allowing you to capture photos or record videos as needed.

Find My Car : Easily locate your vehicle in busy areas with real-time location updates and navigation support for a hassle-free experience.

Track Live Route: When lending your car to someone else, you can keep tabs on its location in real time, providing peace of mind.

In addition to this significant technological advancement, 70mai is proud to announce that the Dash Cam 4K A810 has won the prestigious 2024 Future's Technology Innovation Award. This recognition underscores 70mai's commitment to cutting-edge technology, featuring Ultra HD 4K resolution and advanced 4G connectivity for unparalleled real-time surveillance.

As 70mai continues to innovate, it reaffirms its dedication to providing drivers with tools that enhance safety and convenience on the road.

