71% of Americans Say Debt Keeps Them from Donating More to Charity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While nearly two-thirds of Americans have donated to charity over the last year, 71% say that debt keeps them from giving more, according to a new LendingTree survey. It's a sentiment that makes sense given that the average debt-carrying household in 2018 owed roughly $144,100.

Key Findings

71% of Americans reported that their debt keeps them from donating as much as they'd like to charity.

56% of respondents said they don't make enough money to donate.

About two-thirds of respondents made a charitable donation within the last year, and 34% did so more than once.

56% percent said they make recurring donations, meaning they donate to the same charity or organization once a month or more often.

The top 3 most popular causes among donors are: animals (34%), health (31%), and human services (26%). Younger generations were more likely to donate to animal- and environmental-related causes, while older Americans donated to more religious causes.

One-third of Americans have contributed to a crowdfunding campaign within the last year, and 27% have donated to a cause through a social media friend's Facebook birthday fundraiser.

If given additional funds to donate, 22% of respondents said they'd want to contribute to an animal-related cause.

When asked why they make charitable donations, most (67%) expressed a simple motivation: They want to help others in need. One in 10 cited tax deductions as a reason.

For the full detailed list and methodology, please visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/debt-consolidation/study-debt-donating-charity/

Methodology

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,079 Americans, with the sample base proportioned to represent the general population. The survey was fielded September 11-13, 2019.

For the purposes of this survey, we defined generations as follows:

Generation Zers are ages 18-22

Millennials are ages 23-38

Generation Xers are ages 29-53

Baby boomers are ages 54-73

Members of the Silent Generation (ages 74 and older) were also surveyed, and their responses are included within the total percentages among all respondents. However, their responses are excluded from the charts and age breakdowns due to the smaller population size among our survey sample.

