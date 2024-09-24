71% of Apartment Renters in the U.S. Want More Security Precautions from Their Property Management

A survey conducted by Deep Sentinel shows the variety of crimes faced by renters across the country

PLEASANTON, Calif. , Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Sentinel, the only security system that combines the experience of a personal guard with proprietary AI to stop crime before it occurs, conducted a survey of more than 1,000 apartment renters across the U.S. to learn what they think about the level of security provided by apartment complexes. While many respondents shared that their management companies use security measures like door access control (41%) and cameras (48%), 71% of renters said management should do more. At the same time, an alarming 28% of survey participants don't have any security solutions available at their apartment complex.

Deep Sentinel also asked renters about the types of crimes that are most prevalent in their apartment complexes. Renters named stolen packages (39%), car break-ins (27%) and unwanted visitors (26%) among the most frequent misdemeanors. These are followed by drug use (20%) and vandalism (20%).

Tenants have the right to expect a decent level of safety and security while on property. Ensuring the safety and security of residents is a legal obligation. Under the civil liability standard "reasonable care," property managers and owners can be held legally responsible for damages resulting from crimes committed on the premises.

"It is clear that property management companies need to significantly improve security for their tenants," commented David Selinger, founder and CEO of Deep Sentinel. "The crime rates across the country are also rising, so there is an urgent need (and legal obligation) for more comprehensive solutions to make residents feel safe."

When asked about feelings of safety, only 40% of the survey respondents said they felt "very safe" in their apartments. The remaining 60% feel differently.

"Every property manager should be committed to providing a safe and secure environment for their tenants because we believe that a secure home is the foundation of a thriving community," says Gaby Plascencia, HR Manager, Chispa Inc. for Harden Ranch Apartments. "Every decision we make is guided by our unwavering dedication and legal obligation to the safety and well-being of our residents."

