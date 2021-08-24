71% of Consumers Enjoy Co-Branding Partnerships, Encouraging More Companies to Market Products Together

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-one percent of consumers (71%) enjoy co-branding partnerships, according to a new survey report from Visual Objects , a visual guide to finding and hiring the best creative firms.

Visual Objects surveyed 501 consumers in the U.S. about how they respond to brand partnerships and co-branding.

Surveyed consumers had various reasonings for supporting co-branding initiatives. In most cases, people are excited about having new product options. Some are also attracted to brand partnerships because the new products solve unique problems and add value.

Brands partner and share risk to widen their audiences, solidify consumer trust, and generate more sales. Audience interest in brand partnerships strongly encourages co-branding opportunities for consumer-driven businesses.

Negative Brand Reputations Damage Partnerships

While consumers generally support businesses that team up, a negative reputation can destroy a healthy brand partnership.

Sixty-one percent of U.S. consumers (61%) will avoid buying from brands with negative reputations.

Even if one company maintains a positive reputation, a partner's negative reputation can damage them. Failing to align on core values and target audiences could hurt the reputations of all members of a co-branding effort.

Terri Rockovich, co-founder and CEO of kibble brand Jinx , recommends being discerning in the early stages of choosing a brand partner to select a complementary team.

"The best collaborations are those that truly bring value to both sides, elevating the values of the other and complementing each other's offerings with something unique that is created through the partnership."

Rockovich says that entering a co-branding partnership "inextricably links" brands together. This can be powerful but also comes with potential pitfalls.

Loyal Customers Remain Most Important

When setting up a brand partnership, companies should aim to appeal to loyal customers just as much, if not more, than new customers.

Visual Objects found that 43% of consumers would try a co-branded product from a company they already liked.

Additional research shows that increasing customer retention rates by 5% can increase profits by up to 95% .

John Li, co-founder and CTO of loan provider Fig Loans , finds that co-branding is an ideal way to reengage loyal customers through new products.

"Co-branding can help loyal customers venture out and try new products," Li said. "If they already have trust and loyalty with you, they're more likely to trust your recommendations."

Read the full report: https://visualobjects.com/digital-marketing/blog/cobranding .

