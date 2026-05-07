71% of US frontline workers lack financial literacy -- new Stream research shows why traditional education isn't closing the gap

Stream's analysis of 5,600 frontline workers finds that access to the right financial tools — not literacy alone — drives savings behavior, with women showing the most dramatic gains

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream, the Workplace Finance platform, today released new research showing that financial literacy alone does not drive savings behavior among frontline workers — access to the right financial tools does.

The report, "Lessons in financial literacy: How knowledge and access combine to change financial behavior", analyzed the behaviors of 5,600 American frontline workers and found that while financial literacy is a tactical advantage, inclusive access to financial tools is the primary driver of stability and savings, particularly for women.

Lessons in Financial Literacy Report 2026

Using the first two of Stanford's Big Three questions, Stream found that only 29% of its study participants answered correctly, meaning 71% did not meet the financial literacy benchmark. Many participants reported being in "survival mode," with 47% stating they face constant distraction due to financial stress. While financial literacy had positive effects on developing proactive financial behaviors and on more effective use of earned wage access (EWA)*, it did not have a direct impact on savings. Solving for all three requires combining access, literacy, and, most importantly, how education is delivered.

"We started this research as skeptics," said Emily Trant, Chief Impact Officer at Stream. "We've always argued that education alone is not the answer. It must be combined with access to the right tools. What we found is that in an environment where access is solved, literacy becomes a tactical advantage that amplifies impact, but it cannot do the heavy lifting alone. You cannot educate your way into a savings habit if the product wasn't designed for your life."

Key findings from the report:

The gender paradox: Despite scoring lower on literacy tests and earning a lower median income than men, women in the study were more likely to have a savings account (16% vs. 12%) and held average balances more than 70% higher. When access is solved, outcomes follow — even reversing national trends.

Despite scoring lower on literacy tests and earning a lower median income than men, women in the study were more likely to have a savings account (16% vs. 12%) and held average balances more than 70% higher. When access is solved, outcomes follow — even reversing national trends. The habit gap: Workers who passed the literacy benchmark practice twice as many proactive financial habits—such as budgeting, separating bill money, and automating payments—as those who did not.

Workers who passed the literacy benchmark practice twice as many proactive financial habits—such as budgeting, separating bill money, and automating payments—as those who did not. The step-change in literacy: Financial literacy rates remain flat (24–28%) for workers earning between $1,000 and $4,000 per month. A dramatic step-change occurs only among the top 20% of earners, where literacy rates jump to nearly 48%.

Financial literacy rates remain flat (24–28%) for workers earning between $1,000 and $4,000 per month. A dramatic step-change occurs only among the top 20% of earners, where literacy rates jump to nearly 48%. EWA effectiveness: Workers across literacy levels expressed the same urgency to access EWA, the same willingness to accept fees, and sought similar amounts of pay per month. Those who passed the literacy benchmark, however, took out larger amounts in a single transaction, lowering their frequency and, therefore, their fees.

The report's findings underscore a core Stream conviction. "The most effective financial education isn't a webinar. It's a product that turns the right choice into the easy one," said Trant.

Stream is rolling out a series of new features and touchpoints designed to deliver this approach, combining access to financial tools with automated educational prompts that turn the burden of conscious effort into the simple click of a button.

To read the full report, click here.

About Stream

Stream is a global Workplace Finance company building fair financial tools for the everyday worker. Its employer-distributed platform helps workers keep more of what they earn, build savings, discover benefits they may qualify for, and access earned wages fairly. As a Certified B Corporation, Stream is committed to improving financial outcomes for workers. Its solution is available to more than 4 million eligible workers across thousands of brands in the US, UK, and other markets. To learn more, visit stream.co.

*© 2026 Earned Wage Access services in the United States are provided by Stream Platforms, Inc. (NMLS #2547041).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975037/Lessons_in_Financial_Literacy_Report_2026.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769182/5958995/Stream_logo.jpg

SOURCE Stream