71% Relief from Menopause Symptoms with Menopause Relief PLUS

The highly significant results of this study prove that the unique combination of Black Cohosh EP40 and Rhodiola EPR-7 offers significant and superior relief of a wide variety of menopausal symptoms.

For the study, researchers recruited 220 women (median age 52) suffering from menopausal symptoms and split them into four groups, each group receiving treatment for 12 weeks as follows:

Group A: Menopause Relief PLUS proprietary combination of Black Cohosh EP40 (standard dose) and Rhodiola EPR-7

Group B: standard dose of black cohosh, 13 mg per day

Group C: high dose of black cohosh, 1000 mg per day

Group D: placebo

Results were measured using the Kupperman Menopausal Index (KMI), which measures symptoms like hot flashes, joint pain, and sexual complaints, the Menopause Relief Scale (MRS), which tracks psychological, urogenital, and general physical symptoms, and the Utian Quality of Life (UQOL) index, which measures emotional, social, and sexual symptoms.

The women in Group A, who received the Menopause Relief Plus, experienced substantially more relief than any of the other groups by all measures. They enjoyed a 71.2% reduction in KMI symptoms, a 67.7% reduction in MRS symptoms, and a 25% improvement in quality of life (UQOL).

"Some women experience a great deal of disruption during menopause, well beyond hot flashes and night sweats. They can have real issues with sleeplessness, mood, fatigue, even changes in libido. The combination formula of these clinically proven botanicals can make a powerful difference in women's health and well-being," states Terry Lemerond, president and founder of EuroPharma, Inc.®, maker of the Terry Naturally brand of dietary supplements.

Rhodiola is a well-studied adaptogenic plant known for balancing stress responses as well as supporting brain, liver, and heart health. It also shows particular effectiveness in stress tolerance, and reducing occasional anxiety and fatigue. Black cohosh has been used for centuries to relieve some menopausal symptoms. This plant has a well-established safety record.

Reference:

Pkhaladze, L.; Davidova, N.; Khomasuridze, A.; Shengelia, R.; Panossian, A.G. Actaea racemosa L. Is More Effective in Combination with Rhodiola rosea L. for Relief of Menopausal Symptoms: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study. Pharmaceuticals 2020, 13, 102.

