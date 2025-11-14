71 WEST CAPITAL PARTNERS LAUNCHES AS FULL-SERVICE INDEPENDENT RIA

Co-founded by former UBS Financial Services Managing Directors Denis Cleary and Greg Devine, the firm will leverage independence to expand its business and enhance services to ultra-high net worth clients

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Denis Cleary and Greg Devine announced today that they have left UBS Financial Services to launch a full-service registered investment advisor, 71 West Capital Partners ("71 West" or "the firm"). At UBS, Cleary and Devine ran one of the largest and fastest-growing private wealth practices in the country with approximately $6 billion in assets and clients in 35 states.

71 West has offices in Boston and Los Angeles and will continue to serve a core clientele of successful entrepreneurs, business owners, C-suite executives, families and philanthropic organizations. Cleary will serve as CEO and operate from the firm's Boston office, while Devine will lead the firm's Los Angeles office. 71 West will work with BNY Pershing for custody, clearing and related services.

Cleary and Devine have worked together for nearly 20 years, starting at Goldman Sachs in 2006. In 2020, they moved their business to UBS, completing one of the industry's most successful transitions, with the pair regaining 100% of their prior revenue by the end of the next year. Since that move, the team has experienced tremendous growth, doubling their assets under management and annual revenue on a forward run-rate basis.

Cleary began his career as a corporate attorney before serving as Executive Director of one of the largest private operating foundations on the East Coast. At Goldman Sachs, he was a Managing Director and regularly recognized as among the most elite advisors in the wealth management industry.

He continued this record of achievement at UBS, where he ran one of the largest businesses in the country. Cleary is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and Boston College Law School.

Devine began his wealth management career in 2004, following a career in Silicon Valley's technology sector. The relationships he built there laid the foundation for a business focused on serving high-tech entrepreneurs and their families.

In 2016, Devine moved to the greater Los Angeles area to support the team's growing business on the West Coast. He was named a Managing Director at UBS in 2020. He earned a B.A. in Economics and Communications from Boston College and an M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.

Joining Cleary and Devine at 71 West are team members Abigail Harris, Matthew Kirshner, Chris Carbone, William Corman, Spencer Danziger and Nolan Morr. Each brings deep experience and a shared commitment to excellence that has been central to the team's sustained success.

71 West worked with transition consultant Fusion Financial Partners and legal counsel Patrick J. Burns, Jr. Esq., in association with the launch.

About 71 West Capital Partners

71 West Capital Partners is an independent registered investment advisor providing highly customized private wealth management services to some of the most sophisticated ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families and foundations across the United States. With offices in Boston and Los Angeles, and custody, clearing and related services provided through BNY Pershing, the firm serves clients nationwide, delivering the scale of a global institution with the independence, flexibility and agility of a boutique.

The firm is led by founding partners Denis Cleary and Greg Devine, who began their partnership in 2006 at Goldman Sachs and later served their clients as Managing Directors at UBS. Over the past two decades, they've been one of the nation's most respected ultra-high-net-worth advisory teams, recognized for their shared investment discipline, client-first philosophy and commitment to excellence.

For more information, visit www.71WestCapital.com.

