$713 Billion Worldwide Quick Service Restaurant Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Trends

The Global QSR Market was valued at USD713.29 Billion in the year 2021. With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China and India, the growth rate of QSR market is increasing and is expected to grow further in upcoming years.

Home Delivery segment is expected to be growing tremendously in the Global QSR Market because after pandemic, people want to avoid physical contact with much crowded places and along with that so many convenient and easy online ordering options are there to place order and enjoy the favorite food with all comforts at home.

With COVID-19 having altered - and still in the process of altering - the definition of "normal" across the world, most industries are still scrambling to adjust. The effect on the restaurant industry has been particularly dramatic. With restaurants and pubs closed for sit-down service, many establishments are struggling to keep their heads above water. On the other hand, places that are able to offer delivery and pick-up options are seeing large increases in order volumes. Meal kit delivery services are also seeing a major surge in interest.

Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously in the market on account of increasing middle income group and rapid urbanization. Furthermore, the presence some key market players in the region also supports the market growth in this region throughout the forecast period and beyond.

Further, the demand for Italian cuisine is comparatively higher as compared to other cuisines of this category globally. People have different preferences, choices and priority when it comes to the tastes and uniqueness of food for themselves which is an important factor to drive the market growth of a particular region or a country.

Scope of the Report:

The report analyses the QSR Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the QSR Market by Number of Stores (In Units).

The report analyses the QSR Market by Service Type (Eat-in, Take way, Home Delivery).

The report analyses the QSR Market by Business Model (Independent, Chain & Franchise).

The report analyses the QSR Market by Cuisine Type (Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Other).

The report analyses the QSR Market by Delivery Mode (Dine in & Drive Thru) and by Ownership (Company Owned and Franchised) (Number of Stores).

The report also analyses the North American, U.K., Japan and Indian QSR Market Brand Wise Number of Stores Snapshot (McDonalds, Starbucks, KFC, Subway, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Tim Hortons , Burger King, Wendy's and Domino's)

and Indian QSR Market Brand Wise Number of Stores Snapshot (McDonalds, Starbucks, KFC, Subway, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, , Burger King, Wendy's and Domino's) The Global QSR Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , United Kingdom , Germany , Italy , France , China , Japan , India , Mexico ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Service type, by Business Model, by Cuisine Type.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include McDonald's, The Wendy's Company, Restaurants Brand International, Bloomin' Brands, Ark Restaurant Corporation, Starbucks Corporation, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Carrols Restaurant Group, Yum! Brands Inc., Subway.

The report presents the analysis of QSR market for the historical period of 2016-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2026.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global QSR Market: Product Overview



4. Global QSR Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2021

4.2 Market Size, By Value, 2022-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global QSR Market

4.4 Global Macroeconomic Factors Analysis



5. Global QSR Market: Segmental Analysis

5.1 Global QSR Market by Service Type

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global QSR Market - By Service Type

5.3 By Eat-in, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

5.4 By Take Away, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

5.5 By Home Delivery, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026



6. Global QSR Market By Business Model

6.1 Global QSR Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global QSR Market - By Business Model

6.3 By Independent, By value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6.4 By Chain & Franchise, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026



7. Global QSR Market By Cuisine Type

7.1 Global QSR Market: By Cuisine Type

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global QSR Market - By Cuisine Type

7.3 By Italian, By value (USD Billion) 2016-2026

7.4 By Chinese, By value (USD Billion) 2016-2026

7.5 By Japanese, By value (USD Billion) 2016-2026

7.6 By Other, By value (USD Billion) 2016-2026



8. North America QSR Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9. Europe QSR Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10. Asia Pacific QSR Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

11. LAMEA QSR Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. Global QSR Market Dynamics

12.1 Global QSR Market Drivers

12.2 Global QSR Market Restraints

12.3 Global QSR Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global QSR Market - By Service Type (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global QSR Market - By Business Model (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global QSR Market - By Cuisine Type (Year 2026)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global QSR Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global QSR Market

14.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global QSR Market



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 McDonald's

15.2 The Wendy's Company

15.3 Restaurants Brand International

15.4 Bloomin Brands

15.5 Starbucks Corporation

15.6 Yum Brands Inc.

15.7 Carrols Restaurant Group

15.8 Ark Restaurant Corporation

15.9 Chipotle Mexican Grill

15.10 Subway

