72% of Americans Did Not Take Summer Vacation Due to COVID-19 Concerns According to ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pandemic sparking safety concerns and economic challenges, nearly three-fourths of Americans did not take a vacation this summer. Some even risked burnout by not taking paid time off. Those who chose not to travel or take time off did so for safety reasons, but also because they felt guilty since working from home.

As the summer season comes to a close, ValuePenguin conducted a survey on vacation and paid time off trends to see how Americans were faring during these unprecedented times.

Key findings:

72% of Americans did not take a summer vacation this year. Of those who did travel this summer, 71% opted for a road trip rather than flying.

Of those who did travel this summer, 71% opted for a road trip rather than flying. 44% of working Americans did not use any of their paid time off this summer, and an additional 22% took less time off than normal. When asked why, 16% expressed concern they could be at risk of furloughs or layoffs, and 13% felt guilty asking for time off since they're working from home.

When asked why, 16% expressed concern they could be at risk of furloughs or layoffs, and 13% felt guilty asking for time off since they're working from home. A third of consumers had to put off a milestone trip such as an anniversary or graduation celebration. That's especially true for parents of children under 18, of whom 50% were forced to table a celebratory trip.

That's especially true for parents of children under 18, of whom 50% were forced to table a celebratory trip. 60% of Gen Z and 49% of millennials fought with family or friends over COVID-related summer travel disagreements, primarily over whether or not to reschedule an event and their decision to travel or attend an event.

View full report: 72% of Americans Did Not Take Summer Vacation

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:

Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)

[email protected]

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com

Related Links

https://www.valuepenguin.com/

