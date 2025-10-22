72% of Companies Use AI -- But 55% Say They Lack Training and Resources as Job Seekers Fear Replacement

Survey shows rapid AI adoption, but a critical training gap, as automation accelerates.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While 72% of U.S. hiring managers say their company uses AI — up from 66% last fall — 55% admit their company doesn't have the resources or training to help employees use it effectively.

This is according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

Employers Embrace AI, But Fear Falling Behind

AI's promise of productivity and collaboration has driven adoption, with 34% of companies using it regularly, a jump from 25% last year. And the long-term strategy seems clear: 76% of hiring decision-makers agree training employees on AI is essential for success. Yet readiness gaps loom large, not only for employers but also for workers.

In fact, more than half of employed job seekers (54%) share the same concern about their own companies lacking resources or training, underscoring a widespread challenge across the workforce.

AI: Ally or Job Killer?

Job seekers agree training is critical, with 75% believing it's essential for companies to succeed, but anxiety runs deep. Nearly two-thirds (64%) worry AI will significantly limit job opportunities, and 47% fear their job could be eliminated entirely.

Concerns spike among Gen Z (74%) and lower-income workers (70%). Gender differences also emerge: employed men are more likely than women to fear being replaced (52% vs. 43%).

Beyond job loss, many fear skills will erode:

37% say employees will put in less effort

37% worry about losing creativity

36% fear problem-solving will decline

35% cite skill development loss

32% predict weaker collaboration

Despite Concerns, Job Seekers Turn to AI

Even as they worry, job seekers are leveraging AI to get ahead. The majority believe it's appropriate to use generative AI for key steps in the job hunt:

82% for drafting resumes and cover letters

69% for creating professional headshots

53% for answering interview questions in real time

"AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace, but success isn't measured by speed alone. It's about balance," said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. "The key is to harness AI efficiently while preserving the human qualities that drive creativity, judgment and collaboration. Technology should amplify human potential, not replace it."

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 2 to 28, 2025, among 1,000 U.S. hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 12 to 27, 2025, among 1,000 adults ages 18 and older.

