72% of Dating App Users Block Other Users for Inappropriate Behavior as Tinder Rolls Out Anti-Harassment AI

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly three-fourths of dating app users (72%) have blocked another user at least once in the past six months, according to new survey data from The Manifest , a business news and how-to website. Nearly half of dating apps users (60%) have taken it a step further by reporting a user directly to the platform, suggesting inappropriate or explicit behavior.

Dating apps give people the opportunity to meet those outside of their usual network. Sometimes, however, people misuse the platform dating apps offer, making it necessary for other users to block or report inappropriate behavior.

Major dating app platform Tinder acknowledges the existence of unpleasant encounters on the platform. On January 23, 2020, it rolled out machine-learning technology that asks users "Does this bother you?" when offensive language is detected and makes it easier for users to report harassment.

"One person's flirtation can very easily become another person's offense, and context matters a lot," said Rory Kozoll, Tinder's head of trust and safety products, in an interview with Wired .

Some People Delete Dating Apps for Safety Concerns

Most dating apps users (93%) have deleted a dating app in the past six months, citing a variety of reasons behind their decision.

Eighteen percent (18%) of people report deleting a dating app due to stress from using the platform, and 11% report deleting a dating app after feeling unsafe.

Users who feel unsafe can block or report the offender to the platform.

"If you feel unsafe, I always prefer the 'unmatch' option," said Alexis Taylor, a relationship expert. "The key to successful online dating is to always put your mental health first."

In addition to the roll out of the 'Does this bother you?' feature, Tinder is also planning to implement an "Undo" feature that will ask users to rethink sending a message with offensive language.

"If 'Does This Bother You?' is about making sure you're OK, 'Undo' is about asking, 'Are you sure?'" Kozoll told Wired.

Dating Apps Will Use AI to Increase User Accountability

Most dating app users have blocked (i.e., unmatched) or reported another user, suggesting not every interaction on these platforms is pleasant, and some have deleted a dating app with safety as a concern.

Dating apps continue to gain popularity: 37% of people have used a dating app at least once in the past six months, incentivizing dating app platforms to address these concerns.

Currently, Tinder is taking the lead to address these user experience concerns with machine-learning technology and AI that can detect offensive language, learn individual users' preferences and tolerances, and, eventually, ask users to think twice before sending unsavory messages.

"AI is already being used to improve the dating lives of users and the user experience as a whole," said Taylor. "AI will help us by getting the right matches and prioritize our safety."

