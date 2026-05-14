72% of Employees Say Receiving Work Anniversary Gifts Would Make Them More Likely to Stay, Reinforcing the Strategic Value of Employee Gifting

New workforce research reveals that organizations are underestimating the role employee gifting plays in retention, engagement, and workforce performance as AI reshapes the modern workplace.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations continue investing in AI, automation, and workplace efficiency, new research from Snappy reveals that 72% of employees say receiving a work anniversary gift from their employer would make them more likely to stay at their current company, reinforcing the strategic role employee gifting plays in retention, engagement, and workforce performance.

Employee gifting plays a key role in modern employee recognition strategies, helping organizations create measurable moments of appreciation across onboarding, anniversaries, promotions, achievements, and other key milestones. Snappy's latest analysis of work anniversary gifting trends further explores the connection between anniversary recognition, employee engagement, and retention.

Despite the impact anniversary gifting can have on retention and engagement, only 47% of employees say they have ever received a work anniversary gift from their employer.

The findings point to a growing opportunity for organizations to view employee gifting as a measurable business strategy tied directly to retention, engagement, productivity, and workforce stability.

Among the findings from Snappy's 2026 Workforce Study, based on responses from 1,500 full-time employees across the United States:

72% say work anniversary gifts from employers would make them more likely to stay at the company

85% say anniversary gifts would make employees feel more appreciated

Only 47% have ever received a work anniversary gift from their employer

88% say gifts from employers increase engagement and collaboration

Only 32% say companies consistently get appreciation right

73% say personalization is the most important driver of meaningful recognition

AI is Changing Work, But Human Recognition Still Drives Performance

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into the workplace, organizations are rethinking how they support employee engagement, retention, and long-term workforce performance.

While AI is helping companies improve efficiency, streamline workflows, and scale operations, Snappy's findings suggest that business performance still depends heavily on employees feeling recognized, valued, and connected to their organizations.

The research reinforces a growing reality for HR and business leaders: operational efficiency alone does not strengthen culture or sustain long-term engagement.

Organizations investing in both operational innovation and employee recognition will be better positioned to strengthen retention, engagement, and business performance.

Recognition Often Declines After Employee Onboarding

Many organizations invest heavily in recruitment and onboarding, then fail to reinforce employee value after the first year.

The Workforce Study findings suggest that gap may be one of the most overlooked retention risks in the modern workforce.

Work anniversary gifting creates a recurring, scalable moment to reinforce contribution, strengthen belonging, and reward tenure in tangible ways.

Leading organizations operationalize recognition into key employee moments instead of limiting appreciation to holidays or one-off rewards.

High-impact employee gifting moments increasingly include:

The data also suggests that the way recognition is delivered matters significantly.

73% of employees say personalization is the most important factor in making recognition meaningful, reinforcing the growing importance of flexible, recipient-driven gifting experiences.

With Snappy, recipients choose their own gift from curated collections, allowing organizations to personalize employee gifting at scale across teams, locations, and personal preferences. Snappy's AI Gifting Assistant further enhances personalization by helping organizations streamline and scale gifting across major employee milestones.

Employee Gifting is Emerging as Business Infrastructure

For some companies, employee appreciation has been a seasonal HR initiative rather than a strategic business investment.

Snappy's new findings suggest that leading organizations view employee gifting differently. They see it as infrastructure that supports retention, engagement, collaboration, morale, and performance at scale.

Workplace gifting has evolved into an always-on workforce engagement strategy built into key employee moments.

Rather than functioning as a standalone perk, recognition-driven gifting is a scalable workforce strategy that helps reinforce organizational culture, celebrate contribution, and create measurable moments throughout the employee experience.

Employee gifting influences:

Retention

Engagement

Collaboration

Productivity

Employer brand

Long-term workforce stability

The research also highlights a major execution gap. While employees clearly value recognition, only 32% say their company consistently gets appreciation right today.

That inconsistency may become increasingly costly as organizations compete for talent in an evolving labor market.

As organizations continue to evolve alongside AI and workplace transformation, companies that consistently invest in personalized recognition and gifting strategies are better positioned to retain talent, strengthen engagement, and build more resilient organizations over time.

Methodology: Snappy's 2026 Workforce Study, conducted online by a third party, surveyed 1,500 full-time employees across industries in the United States in January 2026 to better understand the drivers of employee retention, engagement, recognition, and workplace connection.

About Snappy

Snappy is the leading all-in-one gifting platform that helps organizations drive employee engagement, retention, customer loyalty, and business growth through thoughtful, scalable gifting. Trusted by over half of the Fortune 100, Snappy has delivered over 7 million gifts to 176+ countries. Snappy supports gifting across the employee, customer, and prospect lifecycle, with curated collections, branded swag, global gifting, an AI Gifting Assistant, and gifting APIs.

SOURCE Snappy