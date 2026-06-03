Personalization is the #1 Driver of Meaningful Employee Recognition, Snappy Workforce Study Finds

New workforce data highlights how personalized employee recognition and gifting strategies improve engagement, collaboration, workplace culture, and business performance.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy, the all-in-one gifting platform helping organizations connect with employees and customers through gifts and swag, shared new findings from its 2026 Workforce Study, highlighting the growing importance of personalization in effective employee recognition programs.

As companies look for more personalized ways to recognize employees, gifting has become an increasingly impactful tool to make appreciation feel meaningful, relevant, and memorable at scale.

With so many organizations navigating AI, automation, distributed teams, burnout, and growing pressure to improve productivity and efficiency, strategic leaders are using employee gifting as a tool to incentivize behaviors while also strengthening workforce engagement, company culture, and business performance.

Additionally, employee gifting programs are more likely to drive participation, engagement, and long-term program effectiveness.

Snappy's 2026 Workforce Study found that personalization ranked as the #1 driver of meaningful employee recognition.

When recognition feels genuine and meaningful, employees attribute it to:

73% - Personalization

57% - Thoughtfulness of the gesture

36% - Public acknowledgement

29% - Timing

These findings highlight a workplace reality: employees can tell the difference between recognition that feels personal and intentional versus recognition that feels generic or transactional.

The data also reinforces the impact of recipient choice gifting as part of modern employee recognition strategies. From onboarding and birthdays to work anniversaries and performance milestones, personalized gifting helps recognition feel more relevant and memorable, especially when employees get to choose their gift themselves.

This is why employee gifting continues to grow as part of modern recognition strategies. When gifting feels personal and relevant to the recipient, especially when they get to choose the gift themselves, the impact of recognition becomes stronger and more memorable.

Employee gifting and recognition programs have evolved beyond "nice to have" perks or end-of-year initiatives. They help companies build stronger cultures, encourage participation, improve performance, and create stronger connections across teams.

For many companies, gifting has become one of the most visible and scalable ways to make employee recognition feel more personal, relevant, and memorable across teams.

Additional findings from Snappy's 2026 Workforce Study include:

88% of employees say gifts increase engagement and collaboration

72% say anniversary gifts would make them more likely to stay at their company

Only 32% say companies consistently get employee appreciation right

The findings highlight a shift in how companies think about gifting. Personalized gifting improves engagement, strengthens culture, supports collaboration, and drives stronger business outcomes.

The data also reflect a challenge for HR and executive leaders: recognition programs can exist on paper, but if recognition feels repetitive, impersonal, or disconnected from employees' experiences, the impact is limited.

At the same time, scale no longer requires sameness. Modern organizations are adopting flexible recognition strategies, including recipient-choice gifting and personalized experiences, enabling programs to feel individualized without adding operational complexity for HR and People teams.

As workplaces become more automated, personalized recognition is an important counterbalance to transactional employee experiences, helping organizations reinforce values, strengthen workplace relationships, and maintain a people-focused workplace culture at scale.

Methodology: Snappy's 2026 Workforce Study, conducted online by a third party, surveyed 1,500 full-time employees across industries in the United States in January 2026 to better understand the drivers of employee retention, engagement, recognition, and workplace connection.

About Snappy

Snappy is the leading all-in-one gifting platform that helps organizations drive employee and customer engagement and retention to power business growth through thoughtful, scalable gifting. Trusted by over half of the Fortune 100, Snappy has delivered over 7 million gifts to 176+ countries. Snappy supports gifting across the employee, customer, and prospect lifecycle, with curated collections, branded swag, global gifting, an AI Gifting Assistant, and Gifting APIs.

SOURCE Snappy