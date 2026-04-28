Feeling Appreciated Tops Pay Raises as Employees' Leading Reason for Staying in 2026, Snappy's Workforce Study Finds

New workforce research shows that appreciation outweighs compensation in retention decisions, creating a larger strategic role for employee recognition, employee gifting, culture-building programs, and recipient-choice gifting experiences.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy's 2026 Workforce Study found that feeling appreciated is the leading reason employees plan to stay in their current role this year, ranking above pay raises, promotions, and other traditional retention levers.

The findings signal a shift in how organizations should think about employee engagement, retention, and how tangible appreciation programs, like employee gifting, can strengthen workplace culture.

Snappy's 2026 Workforce Study examined what drives employees to stay, perform, and feel connected at work. While compensation remains important, the study found that retention decisions are increasingly shaped by emotional factors such as appreciation, recognition, belonging, and feeling valued.

Employee Retention is Emotional, Not Just Financial

As organizations navigate budget pressure, economic uncertainty, and evolving employee expectations, the study suggests that salary increases alone may not be enough to retain talent.

Among the findings from Snappy's 2026 Workforce Study, based on responses from 1,500 full-time employees across the United States:

Feeling appreciated was the top reason employees plan to stay in their role in 2026

Only 32% say companies consistently get appreciation right

72% say anniversary gifts would make them more likely to stay

80% say onboarding gifts build belonging

88% say gifts increase engagement and collaboration

For companies looking for scalable ways to show appreciation, employee gifting is one of the clearest opportunities to translate appreciation into measurable impact, especially when employees are empowered to choose a gift that feels personally meaningful to them.

The findings reinforce that employee retention strategies should expand beyond compensation planning to include scalable recognition systems that make appreciation visible, frequent, and meaningful.

Appreciation Is a Measurable Business Strategy

Recognition and employee gifting have been mistakenly viewed as company culture perks. The new data shows that they should be treated as measurable business strategies tied to retention, engagement, and productivity.

Employee gifting can play a central role in that strategy by helping companies mark meaningful moments with tangible appreciation that employees feel and remember. With Snappy, recipients choose their own gift, ensuring that every employee receives something they genuinely want.

For HR leaders, People teams, CHROs, and executives, appreciation can be delivered through gifting and recognition moments already built into the employee lifecycle, including:

Work anniversaries

Employee onboarding

Promotions

Team milestones

Personal milestones

When delivered consistently, these touchpoints can strengthen employee connection over time.

Recognition Is Still Inconsistent at Many Companies

Despite the growing importance of appreciation, the study found execution gaps remain widespread. Just 32% of employees say their company consistently gets appreciation right.

This inconsistency poses a risk to organizations competing for talent in 2026. Employees increasingly need and expect acknowledgement, personalization, and tangible appreciation.

A Strategic Opportunity for HR Leaders in 2026

With compensation and budgets under scrutiny, recognition offers companies another path to improve retention and employee engagement at scale. The most effective programs combine manager participation, meaningful moments, personalization, and employee gifts that make appreciation real.

For organizations seeking stronger retention, engagement, and company culture in 2026, the message is clear: people stay where they feel valued.

Methodology: Snappy's 2026 Workforce Study, conducted online by a third party, surveyed 1,500 full-time employees across industries in the United States in January 2026 to better understand the drivers of employee retention, engagement, recognition, and workplace connection.

About Snappy

Snappy is the leading all-in-one gifting platform that helps organizations drive employee engagement, retention, customer loyalty, and business growth through thoughtful, scalable gifting. Trusted by over half of the Fortune 100, Snappy has delivered over 7 million gifts to 176+ countries. Snappy supports gifting across the employee, customer, and prospect lifecycle, with curated collections, branded swag, global experiences, an AI Gifting Assistant, and gifting APIs.

SOURCE Snappy