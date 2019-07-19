720 Strategies Celebrates a Milestone: 20 Years of Excellence in Public Relations, Public Affairs

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 720 Strategies, an independent public relations and public affairs agency based in Washington, DC, celebrates its twentieth anniversary on July 20. Over the past two decades, 720 Strategies has helped countless Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, and national non-profit organizations engage and interact with their most important stakeholders on and offline - securing victories for its clients across more than 600 public affairs and public relations campaigns, helping establish the field of digital advocacy and educating and mobilizing more than 6 million citizens to leverage their voices on issues of importance nationwide. Today, 720 proudly ranks among the nation's top 11 independently owned public relations agencies specializing in public affairs and the top 31 agencies specializing in health care communications.

"I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved these last 20 years. Thanks to the trust and long-standing support of our clients, the leadership and tenacity of 720 partners, Bob Hansan and Vlad Cartwright, and the commitment of our colleagues – both current and former – we continue to grow a firm that is driven by our mission to help clients make a positive change in their world. I can't think of a better place to be – or better people with whom I could spend my days to fulfill on this promise," said Pam Fielding, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

720 Strategies leaped onto the digital stage 20 years ago with the release of The Net Effect, its book that chronicled the rise of digital advocacy. Today, the firm continues to shape the future of strategic communications utilizing Calibrate720, artificial intelligence that informs its strategic communications, media relations and public affairs campaigns, as well as its foundational technology solutions, Encompass720 and PACMaster. In 2019, 720 is spearheading new initiatives including its government services practice, which has already secured contracts with notable clients including the US Office of Management and Budget, Department of Health and Human Services, Library of Congress, Air National Guard, City of Irvine and more.

"In this business, no two days at 720 are the same, and that's a good thing," said President, Vlad Cartwright. "Achieving victories at the national, state, or local level makes the hectic days and late nights working side-by-side with our client partners worth it. We've worked with some truly talented professionals who are passionate about their issues and committed to positive outcomes. I can't wait to see what the future holds for 720 and our clients."

