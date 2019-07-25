720 Strategies Names Tom Cochran as Chief Growth Officer

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 720 Strategies, a nationally ranked independent public relations and public affairs agency based in Washington, DC, announced that Obama administration digital leader Tom Cochran has rejoined the firm as partner and chief growth officer.

Cochran spent over four years in the administration, leading the technology team behind the White House's groundbreaking "We the People" petition platform and transforming the global digital infrastructure for U.S. embassies overseas.

"We are thrilled Tom is rejoining the 720 family as a partner and our chief growth officer," said Pam Fielding, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "His credentials, reputation and experience add tremendous value to our agency and for our clients – and reflect our commitment to growth and continued leadership in the public affairs and public relations arenas."

From 2006 to 2011 he served as 720 Strategies' first chief technology officer, managing the engineering team and technical infrastructure to support advocacy campaigns totaling over six million supporters.

Cochran is a respected keynote speaker on topics covering digital transformation, change management and data strategies. He's spoken at major international conferences including in Japan, South Africa, New Zealand and Germany. He's a contributor for The Harvard Business Review, The Washington Post, Quartz, Huffington Post, Entrepreneur and Digiday. Cochran also serves as an adjunct professor of digital marketing at American University.

"I'm excited to accelerate our business," said Cochran. "The list of clients is impressive, and I'm eager to sit down with each to hear how we can continue to propel their missions. More importantly, I feel like I've returned home to work with incredible people, and ultimately, that's what we offer our clients – the commitment and expertise of our amazing team."

As a senior political appointee at the State Department under Secretary Kerry, Tom spearheaded the public diplomacy modernization efforts by adopting Slack and G Suite and instilling a data-driven management philosophy. He also has served as the head of public sector for Acquia, CTO for Atlantic Media and led the digital and integrated marketing team for Edelman in DC.

Cochran has nearly 20 years of experience in Washington, including being the first employee hired at Blue State Digital, the Obama campaign's digital consulting firm.

720 Strategies is an integrated public relations and public affairs agency that specializes in helping America's top brands listen to, engage and interact with their most important stakeholders—online and off. For 20 years, we have remained at the forefront of strategic communications, advocacy and digital engagement. Partner with the firm that has an unwavering commitment to your success.

Contact: Ryan Shucard, 202.557.8184, ryan.shucard@720strategies.com

SOURCE 720 Strategies

