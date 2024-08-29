721 Project Announces Debut of Web Series "My Billionaire Ex Wants Me Back" on FlexTV

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 721 Project is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of its inaugural web series, "My Billionaire Ex Wants Me Back." This groundbreaking 60-episode mini-drama series is set to premiere on FlexTV, a leading platform for mini-drama content, in September.

Produced by Taoquan Fu and directed by Ke Liu, the series represents a significant investment in high-quality entertainment, with a production budget exceeding $120,000. Filmed across multiple locations and featuring over 30 actors, "My Billionaire Ex Wants Me Back" is set to deliver an engaging and cinematic experience to audiences.

FlexTV, renowned for its influential role in the mini-drama streaming landscape, provides a platform where series can garner impressive engagement. With previous hits achieving "Likes" ranging from 200,000 to 2.2 million, "My Billionaire Ex Wants Me Back" is poised to capture substantial viewer interest.

For the production, 721 Project was honored to collaborate with Mr. Taoquan Fu, the producer behind the series. From selecting the ideal talent to securing diverse filming locations, Mr. Fu's meticulous efforts ensured the series met the highest standards. The process involved reviewing over 30 submissions for each main character, negotiating location contracts, and managing a comprehensive budget. Mr. Fu's commitment to detail and problem-solving was instrumental in bringing this ambitious project to fruition.

About FlexTV

FlexTV is an HD streaming platform specializing in vertical screen mini-drama series. Known for its sleek interface and smooth streaming services, FlexTV offers a diverse array of exclusive content across popular genres, including modern, CEO, vengeance, thriller, time-travel, and comedy. The platform's success in China, where short dramas have become a multi-billion-dollar industry, has inspired efforts to replicate this success globally.

About 721 Project

721 Project is a dynamic creative studio known for producing high-quality commercials and short dramas. Emphasizing vertical storytelling and innovative cinematic techniques, the studio creates compelling content that resonates with diverse audiences. 721 Project's portfolio includes acclaimed commercials for clients such as Newsbreak, Avasol, Lenovo, Pininfarina, and Whale Dynamic. With a commitment to creativity and excellence, 721 Project continues to push the boundaries of storytelling in the digital age. https://721-project.com

About Taoquan Fu

Taoquan Fu is a celebrated film producer and director with an impressive career spanning prestigious film festivals and leading production companies such as HollyShorts Film Festival, an Oscar-qualifying festival renowned for showcasing groundbreaking films. His expertise has also extended to SK Global, one of Hollywood's premier production companies, and the DTLA Film Festival, the largest film event in downtown Los Angeles. Mr. Fu's own film works have garnered widespread acclaim at prestigious international festivals, including Sarasota Film Festival, Wyoming International Film Festival, WorldFest Houston, amongst many others. His award-winning films and influential roles continue to shape the future of cinema.

