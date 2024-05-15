$725M Verdict Against ExxonMobil in Landmark Benzene Cancer Case

Locks Law Firm: Philadelphia jury finds benzene in gasoline caused leukemia

PHILADELPHIA, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew DuPont of Locks Law Firm, obtained a verdict of $725.5M against ExxonMobil on behalf of Paul Gill and his wife Diane Gill in a benzene case in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

Paul Gill was exposed to benzene contained in Mobil Oil gasoline when he worked as a mechanic and gasoline station attendant between 1974 and 1979. As a result of his exposure, he developed Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Over 7 days, the jury heard evidence of Mr. Gill's exposures to benzene from gasoline, Mobil Oil's failure to warn him, and the significant harm that he and his wife Diane Gill sustained as the result of his developing both Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Colon Cancer that metastasized to his liver. The jury also heard compelling admissions from an ExxonMobil representative that the company knew of the hazards of benzene in gasoline two decades prior to Mr. Gill's exposures yet did not disclose this information or take action to protect him.

"This verdict not only holds ExxonMobil accountable for Mr. Gill's injuries, but brings to light the cancer hazard of exposure to benzene in gasoline," said Andrew DuPont, partner with Locks Law Firm. "These cases are hard fought. We appreciate that the jury paid close attention to the evidence and applied what they heard to the law that they were instructed on by the Court."

The case is Paul Gill and Diane Gill v. ExxonMobil et al., Case ID 200501803, in Pennsylvania's First Judicial District.

Locks Law Firm's benzene team consistently obtains great results in benzene cases. DuPont, the leader of this team, has over 20 years of experience litigating benzene cases, making him one of the preeminent lawyers on the subject matter, with over 50 settlements. Last week's verdict was the largest ever in a benzene case.

In addition to Mr. DuPont, Mr. Gill was represented by Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel partners Patrick Wigle and Rajeev Mittal.

