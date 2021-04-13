72nd Annual Christopher Award Winners Celebrate Courage, Faith, And Hope

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the heroism of front line workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to stories of black patriots during the American Revolution, to a "General Hospital" star's struggles with mental illness, the 22 films, TV programs, and books for adults and young people being honored with Christopher Awards in the program's 72nd year highlight the life-changing power of facing hardships with hope, courage, determination, and faith.



The Christopher Awards were created in 1949 to celebrate writers, producers, directors, authors, and illustrators whose work "affirms the highest values of the human spirit" and reflects the Christopher motto, "It's better to light one candle than to curse the darkness."



"The stories we are honoring introduce us to people and experiences that may not be a part of our everyday lives," said Tony Rossi, The Christophers' Director of Communications. "Stories of refugees fleeing violence and persecution, for instance, or young caregivers devoting themselves to loved ones with dementia and other medical issues remind us how much we have in common even when the particulars of our lives differ. They remind us that we are all children of the same God, that we are all worthy of compassion and respect, and that the power of love and faith can change the world for the better."



Winners in the various categories are:



TV, Cable, & Streaming

On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, seven survivors return to the site with their families to honor the dead and keep their stories alive for future generations in ABC News World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline: The Children of Auschwitz. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar helms Black Patriots: Heroes of the American Revolution (History/A&E Networks), which explores the little-known role that African Americans played in fighting for this country's independence. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a team of CBS News journalists documented the physical, emotional, and spiritual struggles of medical personnel, patients, and their families in one Bronx neighborhood in the special presentation, Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line (CBS).



Broken Places (PBS/WNET) takes us into the lives of young people who have experienced sexual abuse, parental rejection, or poverty-and reveals why some children are damaged by early adversity, while others are able to thrive and move beyond generational trauma. In the uplifting musical Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Netflix), a Scrooge-like woman confronts a painful choice from her past with the help of a couple of angels, allowing her to forgive herself and re-embrace the people she used to call friends. extraORDINARY: The Bill Atkinson Story (PBS) chronicles one man's tireless efforts to become the first quadriplegic priest in the Catholic Church's 2,000-year history and the positive influence he had on the lives of many.

Feature Films

Based on a true story, Clouds (Disney Plus) dramatizes the final six months of 17-year-old Zach Sobiech's life as his faith inspires him to pursue his musical dreams despite his cancer, living all his days to their fullest with the people he loves most. Pray: The Story of Patrick Peyton (Family Theater Productions) profiles the priest whose gratitude for a miraculous healing led him to create a media ministry that popularized the life-changing idea, "The family that prays together stays together." Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation (Sky Blossom Films) introduces viewers to selfless young people, aged 11 to 26, who juggle school and work while lovingly caring for family members enduring medical problems or injuries sustained in war. Mired in the depths of alcoholism because of a family tragedy, Jack Cunningham pursues redemption when he takes a job coaching the basketball team at the Catholic high school where he thrived as a player in The Way Back (Warner Bros. Pictures).



Books for Adults

In After the Last Border (Viking/Penguin Random House), Jessica Goudeau chronicles the lives of two refugees-one from Myanmar, the other from Syria-who escape violence and persecution in their homelands to resettle in the United States in the hopes of building a better life with their families. Mercy and forgiveness lie at the heart of Jeanne Bishop's Grace from the Rubble (Zondervan/Harper Collins), which explores the unlikely friendship between two fathers: Bud Welch, whose daughter Julie was killed in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, and Bill McVeigh, whose son Timothy perpetrated the terrorist act. In A Knock at Midnight (Crown Publishing/Penguin Random House), Brittany K. Barnett recalls the reasons she became a lawyer who fights for clemencies, second chances, and humane treatment of prisoners sentenced to life without parole due to racism and unfair drug laws.



"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard documents his lifelong battles with bipolar disorder and anxiety, the love and medications that helped him thrive, and his commitment to erasing the stigma around mental illness in Nothing General About It (William Morrow/Harper Collins), written with Susan Black. Historian Stephen Puleo shares the story of the U.S. government and private citizens from all economic backgrounds leading America's first humanitarian mission in response to Ireland's 1846-47 potato famine in Voyage of Mercy (St. Martin's Press). At a time when paraplegics injured in World War II were considered lost causes, doctors and determined veterans invented innovative wheelchair sports, created medical advances, and fought for disability rights, recounts David Davis in Wheels of Courage (Center Street/Hachette Book Group).



Books for Young People

Trying by Kobi Yamada, illustrated by Elise Hurst (Preschool and up, Compendium), delivers an empowering tale about what failure can teach children when it is faced with courage, love, and the determination to try new things, regardless of the outcome. A spirited African American girl marches forward with her creative plan to reignite her mother's passion for hat-making after the family hat shop closes down due to financial troubles in Tiara's Hat Parade by Kelly Starling Lyons, illustrated by Nicole Tadgell (Kindergarten and Up, Albert Whitman and Company). With a message about appreciating people who look different from us, author Simran Jeet Singh and illustrator Baljinder Kaur share Fauja Singh Keeps Going (ages 6 and up, Kokila/Penguin Random House), the true story of a Sikh man who, despite being disabled as a child, became the first person over age 100 to complete a marathon.



The origin story of one of the world's favorite snacks is told in author Sandra Nickel's and illustrator Oliver Dominguez's Nacho's Nachos (ages 8 and up, Lee and Low Books), about Mexican cook Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya, whose impromptu culinary creation grew popular in his home country and beyond. A shy, anxious 11-year-old with a heart condition moves beyond her awkwardness to become a social activist after signing up for improv classes in Five Things About Ava Andrews by Margaret Dilloway (ages 10 and up, Balzer + Bray/Harper Collins). Inspired by Persian folk tales and author Daniel Nayeri's own family history, Everything Sad is Untrue (young adult, Levine Querido) highlights a middle schooler who tries to win over his classmates by telling them about his family's escape from Iran after his mother converted to Christianity, a capital offense in that country.



The Christophers, a nonprofit founded in 1945 by Maryknoll Father James Keller, is rooted in the Judeo-Christian tradition of service to God and humanity. The ancient Chinese proverb-"It's better to light one candle than to curse the darkness"- guides its publishing, radio, and awards programs. More information about The Christophers is available at www.christophers.org.

[Editors: A complete list of winners is available on request. If you plan to use social media to share news of the Christopher Awards, please use #ChristopherAwards, The Christophers on Facebook and @ChristophersInc on Twitter.]





SOURCE The Christophers

Related Links

http://www.christophers.org

