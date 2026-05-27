73% of Americans Are Stressed and Many Are Turning to AI, Alcohol, and Social Media to Cope, New National Study Finds

New data from AMFM Healthcare reveals a convergence of financial pressure, sleep disruption, and environmental stressors signaling a shift in how Americans experience and manage mental health

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMFM Healthcare today released findings from a new national survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, revealing that nearly three in four Americans (72.7%) feel stressed on a regular basis, and that many are turning to a mix of healthy, harmful, and emerging digital behaviors to cope.

AMFM Healthcare

The survey found that stress is being driven by a convergence of pressures. More than 82.2% of adults say the cost of living is a major source of stress, while 77.1% report that stress has negatively affected their sleep quality. At the same time, 58.5% say feelings of loneliness have increased, reinforcing broader concerns about how mental health challenges are showing up in everyday life.

The data also points to a less commonly discussed, but increasingly relevant, contributor to mental health strain: environmental conditions. More than half of Americans (53.0%) say weather negatively affects their mental health, suggesting that stress is not only emotional and financial, but also shaped by daily surroundings and lived conditions.

"Stress today isn't coming from one place, it's layered," said Ted Guastello, CEO, AMFM Healthcare. "Financial pressure, poor sleep, and loneliness are already taking a toll, and when environmental factors like weather are added in, it helps explain why stress can feel so persistent and difficult to manage."

The survey also reveals a shift in how Americans are coping. While 69.2% say they use exercise to manage stress, nearly half (46.7%) report using alcohol or cannabis. Meanwhile, 50.8% say social media increases their stress or anxiety, highlighting how some coping behaviors may actually be making stress worse.

One of the most notable findings is the role of technology in emotional coping. Nearly one in three respondents (31.5%) say they have used AI tools or chatbots to cope with stress, reflecting a growing trend as people look for support that is immediate, accessible, and available around the clock.

"We're seeing people fill gaps in care however they can," said Guastello. "AI tools are accessible and available 24/7, which makes them appealing, but they're not a replacement for human care. This reflects a bigger issue: people are looking for support, but the system isn't always meeting them where they are."

To better understand whether stress is being experienced differently across the country, the survey findings were also analyzed by region. The results suggest that while stress is widespread nationwide, the factors shaping it, and the ways people experience it, can vary depending on where they live.

In the Midwest, 60.2% say weather affects their mental health, the highest of any region, alongside widespread sleep disruption (76.7%). In the Northeast, stress appears to be more closely tied to isolation, with the highest reported increase in loneliness (60.6%) and a strong share of respondents (59.6%) also citing weather as a factor.

In the South, stress remains closely connected to financial strain, with 73.4% reporting regular stress and 81.6% citing cost of living as a major source of stress. The region also saw the highest share of respondents (52.1%) saying social media contributes to their stress. In the West, economic pressure is even more pronounced, with a nation-leading 84.3% citing cost of living, alongside elevated digital stress (52.0%) and fewer respondents (47.4%) pointing to weather as a factor.

"These regional differences tell an important story,"added Guastello. "Stress may be a national issue, but it doesn't look exactly the same everywhere. Where people live, how they connect, and what pressures they face all influence how stress shows up, which is why support needs to be flexible, accessible, and responsive to real-life needs."

Despite widespread need, many Americans still face barriers to care, including cost, long wait times, and stigma, leaving millions to manage stress on their own.

The AMFM Healthcare Local Stress Forecast surveyed adults 18+ across all 50 states to better understand how stress is evolving, and what it will take to address it.

For more information on AMFM Healthcare's programs, please visit our websites at amfmtreatment.com, missionprephealthcare.com, and missionconnectionhealthcare.com.

About AMFM Healthcare

AMFM Healthcare is a leading provider in behavioral health services. At AMFM Healthcare, individuals find a trusted partner in their mental health journey. With a diverse range of services tailored to address various mental health needs, the central aim remains consistent: to facilitate positive, enduring change in the lives of clients and their families. Recognizing the challenges associated with mental health, AMFM Healthcare's approach combines empathy with practical tools for healing. Emphasizing the inherent strengths of each individual, the focus lies on achieving meaningful outcomes. Through a warm and collaborative atmosphere, clients receive personalized care from a dedicated team of experienced, highly trained treatment professionals committed to their well-being. Our programs, A Mission for Michael, Mission Prep, and Mission Connection, each have a specific focus allowing us to cater treatment programs for individual clients.

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SOURCE AMFM Healthcare