73% of US workers have some anxiety about returning to in-person work, new InnovateMR study finds

An almost equal number of Democrats and Republicans were entirely anxious to return at 21%.

31% of women reported being entirely anxious about returning to in-person work, compared to 16% of men.

34% of men noted they were entirely relieved about the return to the office, compared to 24% of women.

Not feeling safe from COVID-19 (33%) and fear of bringing home COVID-19 to friends/family (29%) were the top two reasons listed as a specific source of anxiety.

14% stated that concerns about their current physical appearance was a main source of anxiety for heading back to the office.

13% expressed fear that their in-person social skills have declined due pandemic quarantining.

Study author and Director of Client Development at InnovateMR, Will Luckey, reflects on the importance of understanding and sympathy as his teammates and clients return to face-to-face interactions.

"There have been signs that the worst is behind us. US infection rates have plummeted since their peak in January, and increased vaccination rates provide sound reason for optimism," Luckey states in the article. "However, despite vaccinations and rapidly declining caseloads, the return to 'normalcy' will not be an immediate transition; it will take time for workers to feel once again comfortable with in-person interactions."

