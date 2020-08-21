73% of Utah Homie Agents Recognized with the 2019 Realtor® 500 Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homie, a real estate technology company that has been changing the way homes are bought and sold since 2015, announced that in 2019, 73% of Utah-based Homie agents made the Utah REALTOR 500 list, which recognizes the top 500 agents in the state in terms of number of sales.

When Homie launched in 2015, the service focused on saving people money by avoiding high percentage-based commissions, but did not include dedicated full-time agents. After seeing an opportunity to enhance the overall experience by adding skilled agents to guide customers through the process, Homie began offering dedicated buy-side or sell-side agents for every transaction.

Due to Homie's unique model, Homie agents are some of the most experienced in the state with many having handled hundreds of transactions over the course of their careers. Since adding dedicated agents, Homie's customer satisfaction scores have improved by 75% and now rival those of the world's most customer-focused companies. Customers simply don't have to sacrifice quality of service for cost savings. Over 2,000 customers would likely recommend Homie to a friend or family member.

Homie customer Bret Perrero said, "We just sold our house using Homie and it was amazing. The realtor assigned to us was amazing. She walked us through the whole process from beginning to end and was so helpful and knowledgeable. We saved over $20,000! I'm very pleased and would recommend anyone buying or selling to look at Homie as an option."

The annual REALTOR 500 Award is selected by the National Association of Realtors and is based on sales volume. Of the agents that were with Homie for all of 2019, 73% were recognized with the award.

"Homie is focused on providing the best experience possible. It starts with saving money, but also includes a singular focus on the needs of the customer. We believe that the world needs a company like Homie that puts the consumer at the center of the real estate transaction. We've built a team of outstanding real estate professionals to ensure that every customer can get the maximum value possible," said Johnny Hanna, CEO and co-founder of Homie.

About Homie

Homie is a real estate technology company changing the way real estate is bought and sold by eliminating high fees and commissions. The company simplified an outdated and overcomplicated process through a combination of technology and expert, full-service agent support. Homie is the #1 listing brokerage office in the state of Utah and growing quickly in the state of Arizona and Nevada. With real estate, home loans, closing services, and insurance, the Homie Tech family is making every aspect of buying and selling a home simple, affordable, and enjoyable. Finally, the way real estate should be. To learn more, visit: www.homie.com.

