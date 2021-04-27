'73 Originals by Outdoor Products Launches Unisex Streetwear Apparel

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Products, the industry leader in backpacks, electronic carrying cases, outdoor gear, and accessories, is breaking into the streetwear scene with the debut of its men's and women's apparel. Inspired by classic streetwear, the new line will join the brand's '73 Original's collection of limited-edition retro daypacks, trail fanny packs, mesh packs, and super duffels.

The '73 Originals apparel line is seasoned with a range of laid-back yet one-of-a-kind cozy essentials, including hoodies, crewnecks, and joggers. Featuring neutral colorways, 3D dynamic patchwork, and detailed double-needle embroidery, this timeless-over-trendy collection offers staple and transitional pieces that will comfortably carry you from winter to spring and well into the summer.

"The launch of this apparel line is intended to bring new life to the '73 Originals collection by offering more than just accessories for adventure seekers. It encompasses the style of the casual trendsetter and is gender-neutral to provide shoppable options for everyone," said Andrew Altshule, Chief Executive Officer of Outdoor Products. "Whether you are looking for something to lounge in around the house or wear on a night out with friends, '73 Originals apparel has a definitive piece to complete your outfit."

Created by artists for artists, '73 Originals' ready-to-wear collection will create a new industry standard for casual streetwear by bridging the gap between high-end fashion and activewear for those who lead a life of wanderlust. The retro brand combines innovative design concepts with premium materials that are crafted to withstand the test of time, resulting in ultra-flattering apparel retailing between $40.00 - $70.00.

Outdoor Products (TORG) offers 48-plus years of knowledge and experience in the outdoor and sporting goods industries, in-house production, and packaging design. The company uses a team of talented, young designers who source the best materials and uphold state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality products for consumers. Outdoor Products is built upon the belief that adventure is a way of life and continues to deliver on its promise to create high-end gear that will elevate all of life's adventures. The '73 Originals apparel can be purchased directly at 73Originals.com.

'73 Originals is a newly-released line of retro-inspired day packs, trail fanny packs, mesh packs, super duffels, men's and women's timeless streetwear apparel. Available in fresh colors to fit each consumer's unique lifestyle, '73 Originals offers modernized accessories and garments while still upholding Outdoor Products' original designs for outdoor goods. Backed by Outdoor Products' 48-plus years of knowledge in the outdoor and sporting goods industries, '73 Originals is achieving its mission to arouse the true spirit of adventure with products for all of life's facets. For more information about '73 Originals, please visit https://73originals.com.

