74% of Americans Now Use CBD Products

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Element, an artisanal CBD company, has published new original research detailing the continued explosive growth of CBD awareness and usage, particularly among affluent professionals in their thirties and forties. The data, available here, presents findings on CBD use, consumer perception, user demographics, and more.

"We can now say that three out of four of Americans are using CBD products," said Doug McHart, CEO of Green Element. "That's great news for our industry but it's better news for those CBD consumers who are alleviating pain, reducing anxiety and improving their quality of life. This new data draws a comprehensive and striking image of those consumers: They're educated, upper income, professional families. They're smart and they're choosing to take charge of their family's health."

According to Green Element research:· 97% of Americans believe that CBD products offer health benefits· 40% of Americans now use CBD for stress or anxiety,· 34.4% of CBD consumers earn $150,000 per year or more· CBD usage exceeds 80% in the 25-35 and 35-45 age brackets.

https://greenelementcbd.com/pages/cbd-usage-2021.

About Green Element: Green element provides pure, organic CBD from small cannabis farms. Made in Oregon, from Oregon Hemp, by real live Oregonians!

