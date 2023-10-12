74% of Grocers Will Pursue AI Initiatives in 2024, Despite Flat Growth in Digital, and Hesitant Technology Investment

Grocers also lean into security, labor optimization, inventory management, and fulfillment, according to Grocery Doppio's State of Digital Grocery Performance Card for Q3 2023.

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incisiv , a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop , the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, today revealed the findings from their State of Digital Grocery Performance Card: Q3 2023 .

According to the latest Grocery Doppio report, grocers are taking care with the amount they spend on technology, selecting specific areas which they appear to believe are the most important to focus on. 71% of grocers declined to increase their overall technology budgets in 2024. However, 83% will increase spending on digital technologies in 2024, 79% will experiment with AI use cases, and 67% will increase their spending on security-related technologies.

These and other data insights are now available for download on Grocery Doppio, a free, independent source of grocery insights and data designed to help grocers jumpstart, accelerate, and sustain digital growth. The Q3 2023 Scorecard is based on shopping data from 2 million shopper orders plus polling responses from 36,910 grocery shoppers and 3,504 grocery industry executives.

More key findings from the State of Digital Grocery Performance Card: Q3 2023 Performance Card include:

Labor, inventory, and fulfillment lead grocers digital spending increases

— Grocers will spend 7.9% more on digital in 2024 than they did in 2023.

— Within that increase, they intend to spend the most on labor optimization (11.2%) , inventory optimization (9.6%) , picking optimization (8.1%) , and digital offers/loyalty (7.3%).





Digital sales up slightly, but digital's share of market dropped and third-party app share hit all-time low

— Total grocery sales in Q3, 2023 came in at $236 billion , up slightly from $226 billion in Q2, 2023

— Digital grocery sales rose to $30.4 billion in Q3, up from $29.5 billion in Q2, but that represented just 12.9% of overall grocery sales—the first time that digital's share of market fell below 13% this year.

— Third party apps suffered the most, losing 4.1% of digital market share in Q3, falling to just 15.9% in Q3, as compared to 26.6% when Grocery Doppio analyzed this metric in Q3, 2022.





Digital basket sizes increased, even as items/basket fell

— Digital basket sizes grew by 12% in Q3, 2023, even as the average items/basket fell by 2-3 items.

— Basket sizes for large grocers were 4x that of small grocers.

"Digital grocery sales do appear to have reached a plateau, but digital still influences most grocery sales," said Gaurav Pant, Chief Insights Officer of both Incisiv and Grocery Doppio, "Along with this indicator of relative market maturity, we are seeing grocers become more focused about where they are spending on technology. Investment in digital channels and security are both increasing, while AI is clearly seen as an important area of future growth as well."

"You can read grocers' digital pain points between the lines of their 2024 budgets," said Charlie Kaplan, Chief Revenue Officer of Wynshop. "They need technology tools to optimize labor amidst rising costs, they need better inventory management as supply chain disruptions persist, they need tools for operational efficiency in fulfillment, and they need ways to lean into digital incentives and loyalty."

Every month, Grocery Doppio brings together rich, research-driven grocery content, fact-based observations, inspiring perspectives, and deep performance benchmarks that identify improvement opportunities for grocery retailers. The site is designed to help grocery and food executives optimize their digital and in-store channels and accelerate growth profitably.

To download Grocery Doppio's "State of Digital Grocery Performance Card: Q3 2023," click here .

On Thursday, October 26 at 12PM ET, Incisiv and Wynshop will be hosting a webinar to discuss the Q3, 2023 performance scorecard findings together with Doug Baker, VP of Industry Relations at FMI .

To learn more about Grocery Doppio visit www.grocerydoppio.com .

About Incisiv

Incisiv is a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption in their industry. Incisiv offers consumer industry executives responsible for digital transformation a trusted platform to share and learn in a non-competitive setting, and the tools necessary to improve digital maturity, impact, and profitability. More information is available at www.incisiv.com .

About Wynshop

Wynshop is an ambitious team of digital innovators obsessed with a solitary mission—helping grocers and other local store-based retailers grow wildly successful online businesses. Its refreshingly easy-to-use digital commerce platform enables efficient in-house picking, reduces fulfillment costs, and gives retailers the ability to control every facet of their customers' digital shopping experience. This results in a more personalized customer journey and amplified shopper loyalty. Learn more at www.wynshop.com .

