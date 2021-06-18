74% Say Dads Deserve An Extra Special Father's Day This Year

Despite the challenges of pandemic life, 53% of men said the thing they will miss most about pandemic life is all the extra family time. In fact, 40% of men say their relationship with their spouse or partner is better now than before the pandemic.

More men are also taking better care of themselves. 83% of men say they have been paying more attention to their health since the start of the pandemic. While an additional 73% have improved their self-care. When it comes to monitoring their health, men are embracing technology more than any other demographic. 64% of men are now using wearables like a FitBit or an Apple Watch to monitor their health and 81% say they will continue using telemedicine once the pandemic is over.

