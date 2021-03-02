$75+ Billion A2P Messaging Market By Component, Application, Deployment Type, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global A2P Messaging Market By Component, By Application, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global A2P Messaging Market size is expected to reach $77.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The application-to-person (A2P) SMS is a form of SMS service, which is sent from an application, mostly from a web application to mobile users. This type of SMS service is mainly used for marketing messages, alerts, notifications, and flight alerts.



By Component



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Platform and A2P Service. The A2P SMS services are the mode of communication between the application and its subscribed users for different purposes through messaging. The development of smartphones along with the emerging OTT companies, the MNO's has recorded a decline in the revenues from P2P messaging services. However, there has been a similar rise in the revenues of A2P SMS for MNOs around the globe. The main factor which drives the demand for A2P SMS in the market is the rising number of mobile phone users across the world, which makes it a universal gadget for all communication purposes.



By Application



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Customer Relationship Management Services, Promotional & Marketing Services, Authentication Services, Pushed Content Services and Others. In 2019, the Customer Relationship Management services acquired the largest share of the market. Similarly, Pushed Content Services accounted for the second-largest market size in the same year. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) enables making, allocating, and managing the customer relationship via sending A2P messaging services.



By Deployment Type



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On Premise and Cloud. Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment is estimated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period. The on-premises segment and deployment mode is installed by companies who install the platform on their own without availing the service from a cloud service provider. Most of the end-user of the A2P messaging market avail the platform from SMS aggregators, who are taking service from the cloud service providers.



By End User



Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Hyperlocal Businesses, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce and Others. The messaging services are broadly used by a huge consumer base in entertainment and social media for catering the rising number of mobile subscribers across the world. The rising focus on mobile health is the main factors which are contributing to the growth of the digital health sector. Additionally, the growing facilities of buying goods from the online platform are also boosting the application of the A2P SMS in the retail sector.



Recent strategies deployed in A2P Messaging Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2020: Orange announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services. The collaboration aimed to boost customers' innovation in the cloud Orange Business Services to support digital transformation. It also accelerated the cloud-native approach for customers on AWS Orange Business Services to make a Dedicated Center of Excellence built on AWS.



Sep-2020: Infobip entered into a partnership with Span, a Non-govt company. The partnership helped Span to build connected customer experiences by Infobip's entire customer engagement and experience portfolio.



Jun-2020: Infobip signed a partnership agreement with KDDI America, a subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, a Japanese telecommunications operator. Following the partnership, KDDI America provided its enterprise business customers leading SaaS API-based advanced messaging capabilities, which are fully customized to assist businesses to outreach their customers with marketing by a litany of multimedia messaging channels.



May-2020: China Mobile came into partnership with QGlobal SMS, an international and domestic SMS termination, by iQSTEL. The partnership focused on facilitating the business exchange between iQSTEL and China Mobile. Additionally, the partnership opened the doors for iQSTEL to analyze offering the extensive product and service portfolio to their 1 Billion subscribers that include End User Mobile Number Portability blockchain-based application, and IoT applications.



Mar-020: Sinch collaborated with Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company. In this collaboration, Ericsson selected Sinch to support its global 5G rollout with messaging technology. Ericsson implemented Sinch's SMSF, a cloud-native, 3GPP-specified messaging product into its core network offering.



Oct-2019: AT&T came into partnership with Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Together, the companies aimed to work on a collaborative project for transforming message. The companies started the Cross-Carrier Messaging Initiative (CCMI), the next generation of messaging service to consumers and businesses.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Dec-2020: Proximus took over youth-oriented mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Mobile Vikings from DPG Media. Following the acquisition, Proximus added two brands to its mobile services portfolio. The acquisition also allowed the company to target various market segments from the core Proximus and Scarlet brands, offering support to its multi-brand positioning in the Belgian residential market. Proximus also delivers services in Luxembourg under the Tango and Telindus brands, and in the Netherlands under Telindus.



Nov-2020: Twilio took over Segment, the market-leading customer data platform. Under the acquisition, developers and companies got access to the world's leading cloud communications platform to effectively organize customer communications that included SMS, Voice, Messaging, Video, Internet of Things (IoT), and Email.



Nov-2020: Infobip took over Amdocs's OpenMarket, a provider of mobile messaging solutions to enterprises. The acquisition formed a leading global player in cloud communications, which brings together complementary regional footprints. Infobip merged OpenMarket's scale in the US with Infobip's strengths outside the US. Together, they handle more than 14 billion monthly customer interactions in a wide range of communication channels, in more than 190 countries around the world.



Jun-2020: Sinch acquired ACL Mobile Limited, a leading communications platform provider. Following the acquisition, Sinch entered into the world's second-largest mobile market. ACL Mobile limited helped more than 500 clients to communicate with their customers through multiple channels, including voice, SMS, IP messaging, email, and WhatsApp.



Mar-2020: Sinch signed an agreement to acquire Wavy, a part of Movile Group, an ecosystem of leading technology companies. Together, the companies strengthened their offerings in next-generation messaging and increased their footprints in Latin America.



Oct-2019: Sinch acquired TWW, the SMS connectivity provider in Brazil. The acquisition strengthened Sinch's value proposition and expanded the domestic presence in the dynamic growth market.



Feb-2017: Twilio acquired Beepsend, a Swedish Application to Person (A2P) SMS messaging provider. The acquisition expanded its global reach. It also helped accelerate the product roadmap for the Twilio Super Network.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2020: Sinch launched Conversation API, a robust omnichannel communication product. The product empowers businesses and technology platforms to seamlessly engage with consumers in any part of the globe. Conversation API aimed to enhance business outcomes like increased customer acquisition rates, improved customer experience, and lower churn rates.



Oct-2020: AT&T introduced its 10DLC messaging platform. The platform focuses on supporting A2P SMS messaging traffic between enterprises and AT&T subscribers. It enhances the stability, deliverability, and overall user experience when utilizing Long Code traffic terminating to the AT&T network.



May-2020: Infobip introduced Conversations, a new contact center solution. The solution enabled businesses to combine the world's most popular communication channels. All these messaging services including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, SMS, Live Chat, and in-house chatbots could be organized through Conversations.



Companies Mentioned

AT&T, Inc.

Orange S.A.

Twilio, Inc.

Tata Communications Limited (Tata Group)

Sinch AB

China Mobile Limited

Proximus Group (BICS)

Sify Technologies Limited

Infobip Ltd.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.

