75+ Key Companies Charting New Frontiers in Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutic Space | DelveInsight

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic neurological disorder affecting the central nervous system (CNS), particularly the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. Continuous research has led to new drug developments, particularly disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) that slow MS progression. Monoclonal antibodies, oral therapies, and infusion treatments are among the most promising options and drives the multiple sclerosis market.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline multiple sclerosis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the multiple sclerosis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's multiple sclerosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for multiple sclerosis treatment.

Key multiple sclerosis companies such as Mapi Pharma, Novartis, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), AB Science, Celltrion, Clene Nanomedicine, InnoCare Pharma, Oryzon Genomics, GeNeuro SA, AbbVie, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi, MediciNova, Biogen, and others are evaluating new multiple sclerosis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising multiple sclerosis pipeline therapies such as GA Depot, Remibrutinib, Tolebrutinib, IMU 838, BCD-132, Apitox, Fenebrutinib, SAR 441344, CT-P53, CNM-Au8, Orelabrutinib, Vafidemstat, Temelimab, Elezanumab, NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells), PrimeC, SAR4433820, Ibudilast, BIIB091, Foralumab, ATL1102, RC18, ATA188, PIPE-307, Pirtobrutinib, LY3541860, Solriamfetol, and others are under different phases of multiple sclerosis clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of multiple sclerosis clinical trials. In October 2024 , Immunic, Inc. reported favorable results from the non-binding interim futility analysis of its Phase 3 ENSURE trial, which is evaluating its lead candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), a nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS).

In September 2024, Roche, secured FDA approval for an injectable form of its blockbuster multiple sclerosis treatment, Ocrevus, reducing patient treatment time and potentially helping the company stay ahead of increasing competition.

, secured FDA approval for an injectable form of its blockbuster multiple sclerosis treatment, Ocrevus, reducing patient treatment time and potentially helping the company stay ahead of increasing competition. In September 2024 , Sanofi announced the outcomes of Phase III clinical trials of its investigational oral brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor, tolebrutinib, aimed at treating multiple sclerosis (MS). These studies, namely HERCULES, GEMINI 1, and GEMINI 2, have provided mixed results, with the HERCULES trial meeting its primary endpoint while the GEMINI trials did not. The HERCULES study focused on the efficacy and safety of tolebrutinib in individuals with non-relapsing secondary progressive MS (nrSPMS) compared to a placebo.

In August 2024, Abata Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for ABA-101 for the treatment of patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The FDA recently cleared ABA-101's Investigational New Drug (IND) application, and initiation of a first-in-human (FIH) Phase I study is imminent.

In August 2024, TG Therapeutics announced that the FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application submitted by TG Therapeutics for azercabtagene zapreleucel (azer-cel), an investigational allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, for a phase 1 clinical trial in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

announced that the FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application submitted by TG Therapeutics for azercabtagene zapreleucel (azer-cel), an investigational allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, for a phase 1 clinical trial in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). In January 2024 , Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. announced it received fast-track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its autologous, fully human CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell product candidate, KYV-101, to be used for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS).

The multiple sclerosis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage multiple sclerosis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the multiple sclerosis clinical trial landscape.

Multiple Sclerosis Overview

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disorder that affects the central nervous system, leading to the deterioration or permanent damage of myelin, the protective sheath surrounding nerve fibers. While the exact cause of multiple sclerosis remains unclear, it is believed to involve a combination of genetic predisposition, environmental factors, and possibly viral infections. Common symptoms of multiple sclerosis include fatigue, difficulty walking, numbness or tingling in the limbs, muscle weakness, and vision problems, which can vary significantly among individuals and may evolve over time.

Diagnosis typically involves a combination of neurological examinations, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to detect lesions in the brain and spinal cord, and sometimes lumbar puncture to analyze cerebrospinal fluid for inflammatory markers. While there is no cure for multiple sclerosis, treatment options aim to manage symptoms, reduce the frequency and severity of relapses, and slow disease progression. This may include disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), corticosteroids for acute exacerbations, and symptomatic treatments such as physical therapy, pain management, and lifestyle modifications. Early diagnosis and a tailored treatment plan are crucial for improving the quality of life for those living with multiple sclerosis.

A snapshot of the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA GA Depot Mapi Pharma Registered Immunomodulators; MHC class II gene modulators Intramuscular Remibrutinib Novartis Phase III Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral Tolebrutinib Sanofi Phase III Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral IMU 838 Immunic Phase III Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitors; Nuclear receptor subfamily 4 group A member 2 agonists Oral BCD-132 Biocad Phase III CD20 antigen inhibitors Intravenous CNM-Au8 Clene Nanomedicine Phase II/III Energy metabolism stimulants; Immunomodulators Oral NeuroVax Immune Response BioPharma Phase II/III Immunostimulants Intramuscular Orelabrutinib InnoCare Pharma Phase II Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral Vafidemstat Oryzon Genomics Phase II Lysine-specific demethylase 1 inhibitors; Monoamine oxidase B inhibitors Oral Lucid-MS Lucid Psycheceuticals Phase I Protein-arginine deiminase inhibitors Oral LP-168 Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Phase I Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral

Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Assessment

The multiple sclerosis pipeline report proffers an integral view of the multiple sclerosis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Immunomodulators, MHC class II gene modulators, Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitors, Nuclear receptor subfamily 4 group A member 2 agonists, CD20 antigen inhibitors, Energy metabolism stimulants; Immunomodulators, Lysine-specific demethylase 1 inhibitors, Monoamine oxidase B inhibitors, Protein-arginine deiminase inhibitors, Immunostimulants

Key Multiple Sclerosis Companies: Mapi Pharma, Novartis, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), AB Science, Celltrion, Clene Nanomedicine, InnoCare Pharma, Oryzon Genomics, GeNeuro SA, AbbVie, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi, MediciNova, Biogen, and others.

Key Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Therapies: GA Depot, Remibrutinib, Tolebrutinib, IMU 838, BCD-132, Apitox, Fenebrutinib, SAR 441344, CT-P53, CNM-Au8, Orelabrutinib, Vafidemstat, Temelimab, Elezanumab, NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells), PrimeC, SAR4433820, Ibudilast, BIIB091, Foralumab, ATL1102, RC18, ATA188, PIPE-307, Pirtobrutinib, LY3541860, Solriamfetol, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Multiple Sclerosis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

