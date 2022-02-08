75% of recent home buyers have regrets about their new home

Zillow's survey i finds three-quarters of those who successfully purchased a home in the past two years say they have at least one regret about the home they bought (75%). About one-third of new buyers regret buying a home that needs more work or maintenance than expected (32%). A similar percentage regret buying a home that is too small (31%).

"The pandemic-driven feeding frenzy in the for-sale market added challenges for buyers, especially those purchasing for the first time," said Zillow population scientist Manny Garcia. "This research suggests many of those buyers ended up in a home that was less than ideal. It's important to remember that even in a balanced market, most buyers have to make compromises to stay within their budget. However, to minimize regret, aspiring buyers would be wise to establish where they're willing to compromise and what's a deal breaker before shopping."

A checklist can help home shoppers establish their needs versus their wants. When shopping with a partner, the right home should meet the needs of both people to avoid regrets and resentment. On the Zillow app, buyers can add a shopping partner to share listings and use SharePlay to make collaborative shopping easier.

Most successful buyers (74%) wish they had done at least one thing differently during the shopping process, with 38% wishing they had spent more time searching for a home or weighing their options. About one-quarter would have shopped for and purchased a home in a different area (28%).

A vast majority of successful buyers say they had to make at least one compromise in order to afford their home (81%). Nearly 2 in 5 say they ended up in a location that increased their commute time (39%), while 32% purchased a home that was smaller than they initially planned to buy.

"Buyers can get distracted by a pretty kitchen or great staging when they should concentrate instead on a home's two biggest factors: its layout and location. It's very tough to change both," said Seattle-based Zillow Premier Agent partner Lucas Pinto, team lead at the Lucas Pinto Real Estate Group, Compass. "A great agent can reframe a buyer's home search and keep them focused on their priorities, helping them make a confident, informed purchase decision."

New tech tools are making it easier for home buyers to understand a home's layout before touring it in person. Interactive floor plans and virtual 3D Home® tours can give buyers a more accurate sense of the spatial relationship between rooms in a home, so they can winnow their options without leaving their sofa. To help choose a location they'll love , shoppers can also take advantage of Zillow's Travel Time function, Walk Scores and Transit Scores, which are featured on all for-sale listings.

Buyer burnout has become increasingly common amid rapid home price appreciation. Nearly 60% of successful buyers say they took a break from their home search (59%), while 72% of prospective buyers say they have done the same. Both prospective and successful buyers who paused their search were most likely to do so because the type of home they wanted to buy became too expensive.

These pandemic-era buyers faced unprecedented conditions. They had far fewer homes to choose from and far more competition for the homes that were listed for sale. Inventory fell to a new low , down more than 40% compared to pre-pandemic levels, while home values surged nearly 20% in 2021.

Today's buyers face similar challenges, but in a calmer market, they should have more time to assess their options before making one of life's biggest financial investments. In June 2021, the typical U.S. home flew off the market in just one week. That time frame has expanded every month since, to roughly 13 days in December 2021. Home values are expected to keep climbing, but Zillow economists predict those values will rise at a slightly slower rate than last year's blistering pace — 16.4% versus 19.6% in 2021.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.

As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.

Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

i Zillow Group Population Science conducted a nationally representative survey of more than 2,000 people who purchased a home in the past two years or who intend to buy a home in the next 12 months. The study was fielded in November 2021. For the purpose of this study, "successful buyers" refers to people 18 years of age or older who own their primary residence that they purchased in the past two years. "Prospective buyers" refers to people 18 years of age or older who intend to buy a home in the next 12 months.

SOURCE Zillow