75% OF WOMEN AGES 18-59 EXPERIENCED MULTIPLE PELVIC HEALTH ISSUES IN THE PAST YEAR ACCORDING TO A NEW STUDY BY ORIGIN AND IPSOS

Yet More Than 9 in 10 Did Not Receive a Related Diagnosis

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin, the leading nationwide provider of pelvic floor and women's health physical therapy, today released the "2024 Origin Pelvic Health Study," conducted by market research firm Ipsos and made possible by funding organized by Rise Together Ventures .

The study reveals a hidden pelvic health crisis among women ages 18-59, not just for Gen X women, but also a shockingly high number of Millennials as young as 27. Reported symptoms include bladder and bowel issues, sexual dysfunction, and pelvic pain. The study captures the prevalence and impact of untreated symptoms and the lack of care women report receiving for these symptoms in the U.S.

"This study demonstrates what has been lurking in the shadows for generations: women experience pelvic health issues of epidemic proportions, and yet the vast majority are not getting the care they need or deserve," says Origin CEO and Co-founder Carine Carmy . "This lack of care is exacerbating their physical and mental health — as one example, people with urinary incontinence experience higher rates of anxiety and depression. The good news is that a solution exists in pelvic floor physical therapy."

Most Women Experience Multiple Symptoms

The data in this section is from 612 women ages 18 to 59

Most women report experiencing multiple pelvic health symptoms in the past year 83% of women report at least one pelvic health symptom 75% of women report 2 or more pelvic health symptoms 66% of women report 3 or more pelvic health symptoms Average number of reported symptoms: 5

Bladder, bowel, and pain symptoms are common 48% of women report having bladder leaks within the past year 52% of women report straining with bowel movements within the past year More than 1 in 5 (22%) women report pain with sex within the past year Nearly three in ten women (28%) report pain with pelvic exams within the past year

Millennial women (ages 28-43) are even more likely to experience a host of symptoms

96% of women who report pelvic health symptoms have not been diagnosed with a related condition (urinary or fecal incontinence, chronic constipation, pelvic organ prolapse, coccydynia, pubic symphysis dysfunction, vulvovaginal pain disorder, etc.) by a doctor

64% of women with pelvic health symptoms say these symptoms negatively impact their lives

Childbirth Increases Likelihood of Symptoms

The data in this section is from 112 women ages 18 to 59 who have given birth in the past five years (referred to here as "postpartum")

8 out of 10 (79%) postpartum women with pelvic health symptoms report that pelvic health symptoms negatively impact their lives

7 out of 10 (67%) postpartum women report having bladder leaks within the past year

38% of postpartum women report pain with pelvic exams within the past year

32% postpartum women report experiencing pain with sex within the past year

Women Reveal Massive Gaps in Prenatal and Postpartum Care

The data in this section is from 112 women ages 18 to 59 who have given birth in the past five years (referred to here as "postpartum")

Nearly 1 in 4 postpartum women (23%) say they felt 'not at all supported' in their physical recovery by their medical providers for their most recent delivery

Postpartum women commonly report having received no medical guidance on basic care items: 86% did not receive guidance on how to heal their pelvic floor after childbirth 85% did not receive guidance on how to reduce their risk of tearing during childbirth 83% did not receive guidance on how to heal their abdominals after childbirth 71% did not receive guidance on how to exercise safely before or after childbirth 68% did not receive guidance on how to effectively push during childbirth 50% did not receive guidance on how to manage pregnancy pain



Symptoms Worsen in Perimenopause and Menopause

The data in this section is from 139 women aged 18 to 59 who are in perimenopause or menopause

1 in 2 women in peri/menopause with bladder, bowel, or sexual symptoms say their symptoms started or worsened in this phase of life

40% of women in peri/menopause say they haven't received medical care for these issues

"Many of the symptoms reported can be directly caused by pelvic floor dysfunction (PFD)," explains Liz Miracle, PT, MSPT, Head of Clinical Quality & Education at Origin. "PFD occurs when the muscles that span the base of the pelvis are unable to contract, relax, or engage in coordinated movement necessary to support healthy bowel, bladder, and sexual function. Pelvic floor physical therapy is a first-line, evidence-based treatment for PFD." At Origin, 9 out of 10 of patients report an improvement in pelvic floor symptoms.

About Origin

Origin is the nationwide leader in pelvic floor and women's health physical therapy, with virtual care in 50 states, 17 clinics, and 41M covered lives. We support full body needs for women and all people with vaginal anatomy through every stage of life, serving over 30,000 patients to date with an Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 98.

Methodology and Sample

This survey was conducted by Ipsos between January 11-22, 2024, for Origin using the probability-based KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a representative probability sample of 612 women ages 18-59 in the United States and has a margin of error +/- 5.0 percentage points at the 95% confidence level for all respondents. This survey includes an oversample of 112 women in the United States ages 18-59 who reported giving birth in the last 5 years. The margin of error for the recently pregnant respondent sample is +/- 9.8 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Research approach

10-minute double-blinded online, quantitative survey

Fielded from January 11 - 22, 2023

Sample n= 612 women ages 18-59: N=180 Gen Z (ages 18-27) N=227 Millennials (ages 28-43) N=205 Gen X (ages 44-59)

Oversamples N=112 women who gave birth within the past 5 years (ages 18-49)



Statistical Testing

This study has a margin of error +/- 5.0 percentage points at the 95% confidence level for all respondents

Conducted between groups of interest when a minimum base size of 30 is met

