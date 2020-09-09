75 Percent of Health Systems and Hospitals Will Permanently Change Revenue Cycle Organizations Due to COVID-19, According to Survey

The survey was commissioned by Alpha Health and conducted through the Healthcare Financial Management Association's (HFMA) Pulse Survey program. The survey was fielded between May 19, 2020 and June 22, 2020 among 587 chief financial officers and revenue cycle leaders at hospitals and health systems across the United States. The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percent.

"COVID-19 has placed healthcare organizations under tremendous financial pressure, driving a need for increased efficiency and cost restructuring. At the same time, revenue cycle teams are facing unpredictable and volatile workloads," said Malinka Walaliyadde, co-founder and CEO of Alpha Health. "These dynamics are leading more organizations to adopt work-from-home practices permanently and to embrace automation to make their revenue cycle operations more resilient and flexible."

According to the survey, larger healthcare providers with $1B - $10B net patient revenues; organizations that have experience with or currently use automation; and health systems (versus hospitals) are statistically more likely to restructure their revenue cycle operations to increase permanent work-from-home staffing post-pandemic.

Survey respondents were asked, "Based on how COVID-19 has impacted your organization, do you expect to permanently change the structure of your revenue cycle organization?"

Plan for more work-from-home permanently 32.4% No plans to change organization or staffing approach 25.0% No change to staffing approach, but will keep tools and processes to enable quick transition to remote work 23.3% Plan to automate more functions for business continuity 14.2% Other, please specify 5.1%

Health systems and hospitals that have experience with or currently use automation in their revenue cycle operations are more likely to have employees work from home permanently.



Have never used

automation Do not use automation

anymore Use automation Plan for more work-from-home permanently 19.4% 40.0% 43.0% No plans to change organization or staffing approach 28.6% 40.0% 21.5% No change to staffing approach, but will maintain tools and processes to enable quick transition to remote work 27.6% 10.0% 19.3% Plan to automate more functions for business continuity 17.3% 0% 11.9% Other, please specify 7.1% 10.0% 4.4%

Health systems are more likely than hospitals to restructure their revenue cycle operations to allow more employees to work from home permanently.



Health System Hospital Plan for more work-from-home permanently 35.7% 31.1% No plans to change organization or staffing approach 17.9% 27.8% No change to staffing approach, but will maintain tools and processes to enable quick transition to remote work 21.4 24.1% Plan to automate more functions for business continuity 19.0% 12.3% Other, please specify 6.0% 4.7%

Larger organizations, with $1B to $10B net patient revenue, are more likely than others to restructure their revenue cycle operations to allow more employees to work from home permanently.



<$500 M $500 M - $1 B $1 B - $10 B > $10 B Plan for more work-from-home permanently 23.8% 34.9% 53.4% 25.0% No plans to change organization or staffing approach 36.1% 23.3% 6.8% 25.0% No change to staffing approach, but will maintain tools and processes to enable quick transition to remote work 25.2% 16.3% 21.9% 25.0% Plan to automate more functions for business continuity 10.2% 20.9% 12.3% 25.0% Other, please specify 4.8% 4.7% 5.5% 0.0%

