757 Angels Celebrates 10 Years of Investing in Hampton Roads Innovation

A Decade of Capital, Exits, and Ecosystem Leadership — and a Stronger Value Proposition Ahead

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 757 Angels, Hampton Roads' leading angel investment network, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of early-stage investing that helped shape the region's modern entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Founded in 2015, 757 Angels has become one of the most active and influential angel networks in Virginia and the nation, helping deploy more than $130 million into high-growth startups, supporting multiple portfolio company exits, and establishing Hampton Roads as a credible home for venture-backed innovation.

The network also served as a catalyst for the region's startup infrastructure. Early efforts by 757 Angels helped launch 757 Accelerate, Hampton Roads' first accelerator program, which later evolved into 757 Collab, now the region's central high-growth venture hub supporting founders, investors, and innovation-driven companies.

"Ten plus years ago, angel investing in Hampton Roads was fragmented and underdeveloped," said Paul Nolde, Executive Director of 757 Angels. "757 Angels helped professionalize early-stage capital here and prove that scalable companies can be built—and exited—from this region. This anniversary is both a celebration of that progress and a signal that we're doubling down on what comes next."

Over the past decade, 757 Angels has built a reputation for rigorous diligence, hands-on investor engagement, and close alignment with regional economic priorities across defense, energy, maritime, healthcare, and emerging technologies.

"757 Angels has played a foundational role in our region's growth," said Jennifer Vaziralli, Chair of the 757 Angels Board of Directors. "This milestone reflects the commitment of our members and the ambition of the founders we've backed over the past ten years."

Looking Ahead

To commemorate the anniversary and unveil an enhanced value proposition for both investors and founders, 757 Angels will host a signature 10-year celebration event on January 21, 2026, at 757 Collab's redesigned founder space at the Assembly innovation campus in downtown Norfolk. The event will honor the network's legacy – and those who were instrumental in its founding and decade of growth - while highlighting its expanded focus on member engagement, high-quality deal flow, and founder support heading into the next decade.

About 757 Angels

Founded in 2015, 757 Angels is a membership-based angel investment network dedicated to identifying, evaluating, and funding promising early-stage companies in Hampton Roads and across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Through disciplined diligence and close alignment with 757 Collab, the network helps founders access growth capital, expertise, and long-term strategic support.

Learn more at 757angelsgroup.com or contact Paul Nolde at [email protected]

