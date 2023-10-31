75F Announces Beta Program for Highly Anticipated Saffron AI, the First AI Platform for Commercial Buildings

News provided by

75F

31 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 75F, the leader in IoT-based building automation, today announced the launch of Saffron AI, the first AI Platform (AIP) for commercial buildings. With Saffron AI, facilities professionals can talk directly to their buildings and unlock a new way to get things done.

"This is about employing technology to make our buildings work in service to us, to deliver answers built on trust. To put the human at the center," 75F Founder and CEO, Deepinder Singh, told an audience at Saffron AI's exclusive launch event today. "Let me be clear: Saffron AI is for people, and we can't wait to show you what meaningful AI in buildings looks like."

Saffron AI is an AIP for commercial buildings trained on real-time and historical building systems data and industry standards such as ASHRAE Guideline 36. Using its own line of thermostats and sensors to standardize and structure data, 75F provides an out-of-the-box digital twin for each building. Accurate and standardized data empowers Saffron AI to provide human-in-the-loop intelligence — every explanation, recommendation, and action empowers building users and places humans at the center. Users can seek Saffron AI's guidance to reduce energy consumption, create sophisticated energy dashboards, and can even entrust it with schedule updates or temperature adjustments, all with the assurance that the advice and actions are data-driven and site-specific. 

The powerful simplicity of Saffron AI lowers barriers to smart building management and all the energy, air quality, and comfort benefits that come with it. Instead of wasting time troubleshooting or watching tutorials, 75F users can ask their building for help. And, if they want, they can ask in 50 different languages with the tap of a microphone button.

"Until now, only the largest and most expensive buildings, or only buildings with the most experienced facilities managers could be run efficiently or effectively," said Madhu Tennakoon, Head of AI at 75F. "We are hearing that even experienced facility managers struggle to keep up with too many buildings under their control. Saffron AI is our answer to this challenge and a platform we expect to build on in the future: We want to help customers explore, analyze, and act with a level of ease and confidence that was previously unimaginable." 

With Saffron AI, 75F empowers customers to redefine comfort and energy efficiency, and rethink how their buildings can be managed and controlled. Join the waitlist for Saffron AI at 75f.io/saffron-ai. 

About 75F

75F designs and manufactures the world's leading IoT-based Building Management System, an out-of-the-box, vertically integrated solution that is more affordable and easier to deploy than anything on the market today. The company leverages IoT, Cloud Computing and Machine Learning for data-driven, proactive building intelligence and controls for energy and comfort optimization. Investors include some of the biggest names in energy and technology. 75F's mission is to improve comfort and indoor air quality — all while saving energy. Visit www.75f.io to learn more. 

Press Contact
Lauren French
[email protected]
715.450.0142

SOURCE 75F

Also from this source

75F Announces Novus ES, a New and More Secure Global Ecosystem

75F Announces Novus ES, a New and More Secure Global Ecosystem

75F, the leader in IoT-based building automation, today announced the successful over-the-air deployment of a new and more secure global software...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.